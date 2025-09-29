Sustaining Nigeria’s fragile growth

The Central Bank has begun to ease. The challenge now is to turn a fleeting rebound into lasting prosperity

By Olaniyi Ige Ph.D

On a humid morning in Lagos, a mother walks through Balogun market with a short shopping list and a long face. The price of rice has doubled in less than three years.

Tomatoes, onions and palm oil are far costlier than they once were. Electricity has failed again, so whatever she buys must be cooked quickly, before the generator drains fuel she cannot afford. Her wages, already stretched thin, no longer buy the dignity of a full basket.

This is the lived reality behind Nigeria’s inflation statistics. Headline inflation eased to 20.12 percent in August, down from the dizzying heights of recent years. Economists may welcome the five consecutive months of disinflation, but ordinary Nigerians feel little relief. Food remains expensive, and power unreliable. Yet, in the midst of this hardship, there are glimmers of hope.

The economy grew 4.23 percent in the second quarter of 2025, the fastest pace in nearly four years. The Central Bank of Nigeria, having waged a prolonged war on inflation with punishingly high interest rates, cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points this September, its first cut since 2020. Foreign reserves are above $40 billion, their highest in three years.

The mood is one of cautious optimism. The question is whether this fragile momentum can be nurtured into something lasting, or whether, as so often in Nigeria’s history, a brief rebound will give way to another slide.

Anchor inflation, but don’t smother growth

The central bank deserves credit for holding the line on inflation, even when its decisions were unpopular. Yet sustaining credibility means resisting the temptation to declare victory prematurely. At 27.5 percent, the policy rate remains high by global standards. Any future cuts must be conditional on continued disinflation, particularly in food and energy.

“Cheap credit without price stability is a recipe for volatility.”

Nigeria has learned the hard way that easing before stability is secured leads to fragile cycles. Anchored expectations must come first.

Fix the transmission channel

One of the enduring puzzles in Nigerian monetary policy is how little rate adjustments affect the real economy. Commercial banks are required to lock away 45 percent of deposits as reserves, a blunt tool that drains liquidity but leaves businesses starved of credit.

“Monetary policy cannot be effective if its impulses die inside the banking system.”

As my research has shown, the strength of transmission depends not only on the stance of policy but on the health of the channels through which it flows. Nigeria should consider gradually lowering reserve requirements, pairing this with stronger oversight, so easing translates into real investment for small enterprises, farmers and manufacturers.

Tackle structural inflation: Food and power

Nigeria’s inflation is not just demand-driven; it is structural. Food accounts for more than half of household spending, and agriculture is chronically vulnerable to weather shocks, poor logistics and insecurity.

This year’s floods devastated crops and raised prices again. Unless policymakers invest in irrigation, storage and rural infrastructure, food inflation will remain stubborn. Energy is another Achilles’ heel. Power outages force businesses to rely on costly generators, inflating production costs and undermining competitiveness.

“Food and energy security are not just social policies; they are macroeconomic imperatives.”_

Without reliable food and power supplies, no monetary framework can secure lasting prosperity.

Guard the external balance

Nigeria’s external accounts have strengthened: it recorded a $6.83 billion balance-of-payments surplus in 2024, and reserves reached over $40 billion. Yet the naira remains vulnerable to oil price swings and speculative capital flows. Nigeria operates under a managed-float exchange rate regime, where market forces matter but the central bank intervenes to dampen volatility.

The temptation is to use those reserves to defend the currency too aggressively. Overdoing it risks depleting buffers, distorting incentives, and undermining confidence in the FX regime. Instead, the central bank should emphasise transparency, tighten arbitrage controls, and use reserves judiciously to smooth sharp swings, not to prop up an unsustainable rate.

Fiscal discipline matters

No central bank can do this alone. Nigeria’s debt stock has climbed to N149.39 trillion, up more than 20 percent in a year. The 2025 budget carries a deficit of nearly 4 percent of GDP. Unless fiscal authorities broaden the tax base, rationalize subsidies and prioritise capital spending, monetary easing will merely fuel short-term demand.

“Fiscal credibility is the anchor that gives monetary policy room to work.”

Without discipline, Nigeria risks repeating a familiar cycle: inflation spikes, emergency tightening, recession and fragile recovery.

A call to action

Nigeria has been here before: a promising uptick, some hard-won stability and the prospect of growth that never materialises. This time must be different.

The ingredients are within reach: a central bank willing to calibrate policy more flexibly, fiscal authorities with the space to reform, external buffers stronger than in recent memory, and a private sector eager to grow if only the obstacles are removed.

The stakes are not abstract. They are measured in the price of rice in Lagos, the reliability of electricity in Kano, the possibility of a job in Port Harcourt. They are measured in whether Nigerian families can plan for tomorrow with more certainty than they had yesterday.

“For too long, Nigerians have endured an economy of false dawns. With courage and coordination, this rebound can become a sunrise worth waking up to.”

