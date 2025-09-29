Nigeria faces reduced number of banks as mergers, acquisition pressure intensify

Nigeria’s banking sector is on the cusp of another consolidation wave as Tier-2 and smaller banks face mounting pressure to merge or be acquired ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) March 2026 recapitalisation deadline.

With new minimum capital requirements of N500 billion for international banks, N200 billion for national banks, and N50 billion for regional banks, several lenders remain far behind, raising the prospect of a reduced number of banks in the country.

Already, lenders are spending millions engaging financial advisers and investment banks to explore possible deals, insider sources told the Nigerian Tribune.

The recapitalisation policy, introduced in early 2025, is aimed at strengthening the resilience of the financial system, improving capacity to fund large-scale infrastructure and private-sector projects, and aligning Nigerian banks with global standards.

According to Q2 2025 disclosures and industry data, several mid-tier and smaller banks have yet to meet the new requirements. Unity Bank (on the verge of a merger with Providus), Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank, and SunTrust Bank, among others, are widely cited as struggling institutions. For these banks, options are narrowing: attract fresh equity, forge alliances, or seek mergers with stronger rivals.

“Smaller banks with weaker balance sheets are unlikely to raise sufficient capital from the market given investor sentiment,” a Lagos-based investment analyst told reporters. “Mergers and acquisitions appear to be the most realistic path to survival.”

SBM Intelligence noted that the recapitalisation drive is already reshaping boardroom strategies, with many lenders engaging financial advisers and investment banks to explore possible deals.

Adding his perspective, Ayokunle Olubunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto& Co., said:“This exercise is unavoidable if the sector is to remain competitive globally. What we are likely to see is a significant reduction in the number of banks, as only the strongest will be able to scale up fast enough. But ultimately, this is positive because fewer but stronger banks will mean greater resilience and improved capacity to fund the economy.”

Meanwhile, 14 banks have confirmed compliance with the new capital rules, putting them in pole position to dominate the industry once consolidation plays out.

These include First Bank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Wema Bank, Sterling Bank, Union Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Standard Chartered Bank, and Citibank Nigeria.

These lenders, which already control a substantial share of assets and deposits, are expected to strengthen their grip on the market. Analysts say they are best positioned to capture new customers and deepen influence in corporate and retail banking.

“For investors, the winners are already visible,” said a banking consultant. “The big banks will consolidate their leadership, while weaker banks must either merge or risk being pushed out, he added.”

The first major sign of the consolidation wave came last week when the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) sold its 34 percent stake in Unity Bank Plc to Providus Bank on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The transaction effectively gave Providus control of Unity Bank, marking a landmark merger deal under the new recapitalisation regime.

For Providus, the deal accelerates its growth ambitions by adding Unity Bank’s nationwide branch network and customer base. For Unity Bank, it provides a lifeline after years of financial distress and AMCON oversight.

“This transaction is symbolic,” an independent analyst commented. “It shows that recapitalisation will not just eliminate weak banks, but also create opportunities for stronger and ambitious players to expand.”

Stakeholders believe the consolidation wave is expected to bolster investor confidence in the sector by reducing systemic risks linked to undercapitalised lenders. Analysts also point to potential benefits for Nigeria’s capital markets, as stronger banks may raise fresh equity or issue bonds to fund growth.

In the medium term, a stronger capital base is expected to improve the banking sector’s ability to support big-ticket transactions in infrastructure, power, and manufacturing—key areas for Nigeria’s economic diversification.

However, risks remain. Poorly executed mergers could lead to integration challenges, governance conflicts, and cultural clashes that may hurt shareholder value. Foreign investment appetite will also play a role, with some banks reportedly in talks with international investors to bolster their equity base.

The sector’s trajectory is drawing comparisons with the 2004–2005 consolidation exercise, which slashed the number of banks from 89 to 25. Analysts say this round may not be as dramatic but will still compress the sector significantly.

“The recapitalisation exercise will leave us with a smaller but stronger banking industry,” one analyst concluded. “Investors should expect heightened deal activity in the coming months, as more banks unveil merger, acquisition, or capital-raising strategies.”

With the Unity–Providus merger setting the pace, industry watchers believe the coming quarters will bring more announcements as banks race against time to meet the CBN’s March 2026 deadline.

