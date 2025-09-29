ARCON expresses concerns over circulation of fake ‘Tinubu’ advert

•Warns media owners against exposure of unapproved promotional contents

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has expressed concerns over a fake AI-generated advertisement, using the image and video of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to solicit investment in a Ponzi scheme.

It, therefore, warned media owners to ensure promotional items used on their spaces get the required approval before exposure.

While urging the general public to be wary of the existence of the fake advert, the agency, through its Director-General, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, stated that the agency had already carried out preliminary investigations, which, unfortunately, revealed that the AI-generated content is being circulated on social media platforms, with the intention of defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians.

It noted that the president did not, at any time, model for, or authorise anyone to use his image in promoting any investment scheme.

Besides, it stated that the content was also neither submitted to the agency for vetting, nor given approval for exposure by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP), in line with the ARCON Act No 23 of 2022.

“The purpose of the Federal Government’s policy of pre-exposure vetting is to ensure all advertisements are decent, truthful, legal, socially responsible and devoid of misinformation, disinformation and unsubstantiated claims,” it stated.

ARCON, therefore, appealed to media owners: traditional, new media, primary digital media space owners, and secondary digital media space owners, to effectively play their gatekeeping roles in the industry, by demanding a vetting Certificate of Approval before exposing any promotional contents on their platforms.

While charging other stakeholders in the industry to recommit to the rules and principles guiding responsible advertising in Nigeria, the agency warned that violation of the requisite provisions of Act No. 23 of 2022 would attract sanctions in accordance with the law.

