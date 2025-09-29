Brands & marketing

ARCON expresses concerns over circulation of fake ‘Tinubu’ advert

Akin Adewakun
ARCON expresses concerns ARCON on Agencies ARCON on Pastor Adeboye ARCON unveils strategic framework,

•Warns media owners against exposure of unapproved promotional contents

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has expressed concerns over a fake AI-generated advertisement, using the image and video of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to solicit investment in a Ponzi scheme.

It, therefore, warned  media owners to ensure promotional items used on their spaces get the required approval before exposure.

While urging the general public to be wary of the existence of the fake advert, the agency, through its Director-General, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo,  stated that the agency had already carried out preliminary investigations, which, unfortunately, revealed that the AI-generated content is being circulated on social media platforms, with the intention of defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians.

It noted that the president did not, at any time, model for, or authorise anyone to use his image in promoting any investment scheme.

Besides, it stated that the content was also neither submitted to the agency for vetting, nor given  approval for exposure by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP), in line with the ARCON Act No 23 of 2022.

“The purpose of the Federal Government’s policy of pre-exposure vetting is to  ensure all advertisements are decent, truthful, legal, socially responsible and devoid of misinformation, disinformation and unsubstantiated claims,” it stated.

ARCON, therefore, appealed to media owners: traditional, new media, primary digital media space owners, and  secondary digital media space owners,  to effectively play their gatekeeping roles in the industry, by demanding a vetting Certificate of Approval before exposing any promotional contents on their platforms.

While charging other stakeholders in the industry to recommit to the rules and principles guiding responsible advertising in Nigeria, the agency warned that violation of the requisite provisions of Act No. 23 of 2022 would attract sanctions in accordance with the law.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CPPE on agriculture inflation decline shea nut exports Nigeria’s GDP may CPPE on Israeli-Iran War Trump’s policies may impact government revenue Expert warns FG against adoption of extreme Nigeria’s economy too fragile for fully deregulated CPPE faults FG's plan to service debt with N15trn in 2025 CPPE urges focus on agriculture, manufacturing to drive inclusive growth
Next Article on Nigeria’s growth Governor Oyebanji agriculture in Oyo State Olatunji-Bello on Ekiti State Nigeria on From Yelewata to Guma EFCC’s Olukoyede establishment of tertiary institutions Ekiti governorship election Oyo governorship at NNPC African infrastructure Yoruba kingship is cultural our heroes past healthcare system in Nigeria RMAFC Act 2025 hope in Nasarawa discipline of children Agboworin’s constituency battery energy storage systems opposition parties in Nigeria intrigue within the military housing challenges Aliyu of Sokoto African innovators symbol of peace Economic progress in Nigeria Lagos APC primaries Celebrating ‘Jagun’ at 52 Africa’s missing link to transformation God’s gift to mankind Indigenous materials modern methods and the path Renaissance man of Nigeria NIS’ historic transformation under Tunji-Ojo’s The exceptional example of Mohammed Abubakar Rimi Sustaining Nigeria’s fragile growth

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×