By: Michael Ovat- Awka

Suspected gunmen on Friday, killed three people in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that a convoy of vehicles was attacked by the gunmen in Ihiala which led to the death of three persons.

An eyewitness who said he escaped the attack by the gunmen, explained that the three unidentified were accosted by the gunmen along Orlu-Ihiala road.

“We were on the road along Orlu road in Ihiala town towards the boundary of Imo and Anambra when we heard heavy gunshots and people began to run into the bush for safety.”

He said, “While we were in the bush, the shooting continued for about two hours only for us to discover that the gunmen left behind three lifeless bodies on the road.

“The joint security task force later came to the scene of the incident but they couldn’t do anything because the gunmen had gone to an unknown destination,” he stated.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga when contacted said that the Command is yet get any information about the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.





N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say

NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday ex-pressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has prohibited cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to the federal, states and local governments, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…