By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who was expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, has told the party that it has no power to take such action.

The Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State, said in statement in reaction to the expulsion that Senator Iyorchia Ayu led National working Committee(NWC) of the main opposition party did not comply with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

He argued that the party lacks the powers to suspend or expel him as a member of the National Assembly.

Nnamani, who wrote to the PDP NWC through his counsel Olusegun O. Jolaawo, SAN, stated that it is only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that possesses such powers.

Citing Article 57(7) and Article 59(3) of the PDP Constitution, the letter stated: “On 20 January, 2023, the NWC conducted preliminary disciplinary hearing against our client and approved his suspension from the party for one month, purportedly acting pursuant to Article 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP.

“It is evident on the basis of Articles 57(7) and 59(3) of the Constitution of your party excerpted above, that no organ of the party, including the National Working Committee, has the competence to entertain any question of discipline against our client, except the National Executive Committee of the party.

“Quite apart from the obvious and undeniable fact that the purported proceeding of the National Working Committee of your party held on 20 January, 2023 and the decision reached there at, suspending our client from the party is null and void, as our client was neither invited to the meeting nor given the opportunity to be heard before the decision against him was taken; See Article 57(6) of the Constitution of your party, the National Working Committee lacks the requisite powers to entertain any question of discipline against our client to the extent of suspending or expelling him from the party.

“The proceeding and decision reached at the meeting of the National Working Committee of your Party which was held on 20 January, 2023 is therefore, both illegal and a nullity.

“It therefore gives us great concern, that your proposed disciplinary hearing of 8 February, 2023 as stated in your letter of 1st February, 2023, is built and erected on the illegal and invalid meeting and decision taken by the National Working Committee of your Party at its meeting of 20 January, 2023, suspending our client from the Party. Your letter to our client dated 1st February, 2023 made it abundantly clear that the complaint against our client was made to your committee by the National Working Committee.

“However, by virtue of the proviso to Article 57(7) of the Constitution of your Party, the National Working Committee is required to make complaint on any disciplinary matter against a member of the National Assembly, only to the National Executive Committee of the Party. Your committee has not claimed to be the National Executive Committee of the PDP and in fact, is not.





“Your committee therefore, has no powers under the Constitution of the Party (under which you claim to be proceeding against our client) to entertain or hear any question of discipline against our client as he is a member of the National Assembly. Only a properly constituted National Executive Committee of the party can entertain such question of discipline against him.

“We therefore, urge you to reconsider your proposed disciplinary hearing against our client and abort it immediately. We have only requested your committee to comply strictly with the clear provisions of the Constitution of the Party under which you claim to be proceeding. Your proposed disciplinary hearing of 8 February, 2023 is wholly erected on illegality and your committee equally has no powers under the Constitution of the party to invite our client for the purpose of entertaining any disciplinary matter against him.”

