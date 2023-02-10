By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo.

No fewer than 15 persons reportedly injured by armed political thugs who stormed residence of Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke, the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in Osogbo, Osun state capital in the early hours of Friday.

The attackers numbering about twenty five, according to eyewitness account, said to be armed with cutlasses, broken bottles, guns and other dangerous weapons they used freely to perpetrate the act.

The development which threw the vicinity into pandemonium saw political supporters of Hon. Oke who said to have visited his residence on a solidarity visit, scamping for safety.

Speaking on the attack, Hon. Oke in a statement in Osogbo, hinted that the Hausas, numbering about 15 who visited his residence to express their loyalty to his candidature in the coming election, were seriously wounded as they sustained various degrees of injuries during the untoward act.

“It was the Hausas who came from Obokun Local Government to declare their loyalty to me in my House located at the GRA area of Osogbo, that were s attacked, machetted and beaten with clubs and other dangerous weapons around 9:00am .”

He disclosed that the victims were later rushed to an hospital in Osogbo where they are currently receiving treatment.

The statement stressed that one of the hoodlums who was apprehended declared that they were being sponsored by a an Osogbo-based political functionary.

The Lawmaker however condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric, affirming that such unprovoked and unwanted attack was capable of snowballing into ethnic class.

“Nigerians should feel free and safe wherever they live or go. Osun State should not be turned to seed bed of violence by uncivilized politician.”

He urged the police to use their good offices to unmask the masterminds of the dastard attack.





While reacting to the incident, the the state police command public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed that it was true some suspected thugs attacked a residence in the state GRA.

She however said that one person was apprehended in connection with the development and assured that, the police would get to the root of the matter as further investigations is ongoing on it.

