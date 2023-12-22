Suspected gunmen have reportedly killed a medical expert, identified as Dr David Adefikayo, the medical director of Dafikayo Clinic, in his residence in Kanbi community, Moro local government area of Kwara state.

The Tribune gathered that the attackers, whose motives remained unknown, reportedly broke into the deceased residence around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and shot the medical officer in the presence of his wife and children.

It was gathered that despite the medical doctor’s plea and offer of money, among other items he possessed, the gunmen, suspected to be assassins, went ahead with their deadly intentions.

It was also gathered that the hoodlums abducted one of the daughters of the slain doctor, Christiana Adejoke Alabi, 23, who was said to have regained her freedom on Friday.

The incident, it was gathered, had caused shock and grief in the community, as the late medical expert was a respected figure who contributed significantly to local healthcare.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Ejire Adeyemi-Adetoun, confirmed the incident.

“The DPO and other officers have stormed the bush in search of the criminals. I will give more details later, she said.

