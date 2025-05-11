Immigration: UK not hotel, needs tougher deportation law — Kemi Badenoch

UK Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch has criticised Prime Minister, Keir Starmer’s Labour government, declaring that the UK is “a home, not a hotel” and calling for tougher immigration laws.

In a video posted on her official X account on Friday, Badenoch accused Labour of weakening Britain’s borders and warned that new reforms could grant automatic British citizenship to up to two million immigrants starting next year.

“Two million people! That’s nearly twice the population of Birmingham. That’s massive,” she said in the 1:11-minute video.

Badenoch promoted the Conservative-backed Deportation Bill as a firm response to what she called a national immigration crisis.

Key elements of the bill include deporting all foreign criminals, introducing mandatory age checks, raising visa conditions and salary thresholds, and removing the Human Rights Act from immigration cases.

She also proposed making asylum support repayable and ending permanent residency for those who have relied on government benefits.

“Until that’s law, we won’t fix this. Labour should adopt it now. It’s time to get tough.”

“That’s what the Conservatives’ Deportation Bill delivers, and we’re going to go further. Our country is a home, not a hotel. And if we don’t defend it, no one else will,” she stated.

In the video caption, she accused Labour of consistently blocking measures to cut immigration.

“Labour has blocked every single measure we’ve put forward to cut immigration and stop abuse of the system.

“Now they’re pushing one half-arsed proposal — it’s weak; it won’t work. It’s time they stopped playing games and backed our Deportation Bill,” she wrote.