Northern govs, traditional rulers back tax reform bills, state police

THE Northern States’ Governors’ Forum and Northern States’ Traditional Rulers’ Councils have called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for the take-off of state police.

This is just as the governors and traditional rulers declared that they have found a way to resolve the concerns raised over the tax reform bills which they initially.

This was contained in a communiqué read by the chairman of the governors’ forum and Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, after their meeting held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House Kaduna on Saturday.

The meeting, which was attended by state governors and chairmen of the traditional rulers’ councils in the 19 northern states, lasted for over five hours.

At the end of the meeting, the chairman acknowledged the critical role of nonpartisan cooperation, collaboration, and peer review in effectively addressing the numerous developmental challenges confronting the northern region and the nation at large.

“The forum reiterated its support for the creation of the state police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take-off,” Governor Yahaya said.

He added: “After exhaustive deliberations on matters of regional interest, they commended President Bola Tinubu for his sustained commitment to addressing the security challenges and infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria.”

The forum resolved to liaise with the Nigerian Governors Forum to work out modalities of how to increase support to the federal security forces.

According to him, the forum also resolved to strengthen peculiar local initiatives in combating all forms of security challenges.

He also stated that the forum resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on our joint borders.

“During our last meeting, the position we took on the tax reform bills engendered the reactions of a broad spectrum of Nigerians. I am pleased to report that through the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the National Economic Council, and in consultation with leadership of the National Assembly, we found a way forward that will lead to a mutually beneficial resolution of the matter.

“This demonstrates the power of constructive engagement and I commend Mr President for his listening ear and commitment to inclusive governance.

“We recommend that, going forward, such collaborative approach should guide all matters of intergovernmental relations in the interest of the people,” he further said.

He, however, lamented that the state of infrastructure in Northern Nigeria remains a cause for major concern.

He said, “While we acknowledge President Tinubu’s commitment to completing the ongoing Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, and the AKK gas pipeline among many others, other projects like the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, Kano-Maiduguri expressway, and Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu expressway, which were awarded in the past, remain in a serious state of neglect.”

Earlier, the host governor, Senator Uba Sani, said the forum and council of traditional rulers are unique in many respects.

He said, “Despite our diversity, the two bodies have found a way of arriving at a consensus on critical issues and marching forward as united platforms. This approach has solidified Northern unity and garnered national respect for the forum and council. We must continue in this spirit.

“We have made progress on many fronts. But challenges remain. I urge us to hasten the development of a roadmap for addressing issues of security, peace, governance and development in Northern Nigeria.

“Additionally, we must follow up the roadmap with an implementation and funding strategy. We don’t have luxury of time. Our people want results.

“I must not conclude this welcome address without commending President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to addressing the infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria.

“One of Mr President’s key interventions in our region is the long-abandoned Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway. The road connects the Federal Capital Territory to about 12 states in the North Central, North West and North East Zones.”

In a related development, governors from the North-Western part of the country, who also met in Kaduna State on Friday night, also disclosed that they have charted ways to address issues of insecurity, unemployment and excessive use of drugs that are bedeviling the zone.

Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Katsina State, Umar Dikko Radda, while speaking with newsmen early on Saturday morning, disclosed that the seven North-West states have agreed to work together to bring about the necessary development needed in the region.

“We just concluded our meeting and the deliberation was very fruitful. We had a long discussion on issues bothering challenges affecting our region and we have had presentations from Northwest Development Commission, as well as the Federal Medical University, Funtua for the region.

“We also discussed on issues of drug abuse and how to prevent excessive use of drugs in the region and other collaborations.

“We have all agreed to work together on these issues raised in order to bring the necessary development that is needed in the region,” Radda said.

