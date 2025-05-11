Itsekiri are Yoruba, we need to work together as one – Alaafin

…as Warri chiefs, others meet monarch in Oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has said that the Itsekiri are Yoruba, being children of Oduduwa, pointing out that they needed to work together as one people driven by the same history and destiny, because what affects Itsekiri also affects the entire Yoruba people.

The Alaafin made this declaration during the visit of royal Warri chiefs and other Itsekiri leaders to his palace in Oyo town, led by the Iyasere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatsereuleghe, expressing appreciation to the delegation for remembering to visit the home and the land of their ancestors.

Those in the entourage included the Egogo Iwere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Barr Robinson Ariyo; the Ogwa or Warri Kingdom, Chief Roland Oritseajafor; the Omotamudieyi of Warri Kingdom, Chief Omotolubi Newuwumi and Prince Benson Onuwaje, the Chief Executive Officer, Emirate Logistics, whose outfit recently won the Best Security Company in Nigeria Award conferred by the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC), a coalition of 130 civil society groups across the 36 states of the Federation.

The foremost monarch, while acknowledging the bond between Yoruba and the Itsekiri, said both have the same history, shared fears and aspirations and, therefore, the need for them to work together as one people driven by the same history and destiny.

This was just as he recalled that he once had the advantage of doing his National Youth Service (NYSC) in Warri Kingdom, during which he had first-hand information on the culture, heritage and aspirations of Itsekiri land.

“We are bound by blood. What affects you affects the entire Yoruba people. We have the same history, shared fears and aspirations. We need to work together as one people driven by the same history and destiny,” the Alaafin said.

Speaking at the parley, the Iyasere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Amatsereuleghe, said he brought fraternal greetings from the Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse 11, and the entire people of Warri Kingdom, describing the visit as historic and a deliberate attempt to strengthen the bridge of collaboration and solidarity between Itsekiri and the Yoruba people who are of the same ancestry.

He lauded the Alaafin for his demonstration of qualitative leadership within the shortest time of his emergence, saying that the visit was to congratulate the foremost monarch on his new leadership role in Yorubaland and across the world.

The Iyasere, while noting that the Itsekiri in Delta State had suffered political and economic marginalization dating to decades, which the people had endured for so many repression but needed to be addressed, said the Alaafin had come at the right time in history, adding that the people were waiting for him to heal the wounds and scars of the past by uniting all children of Oduduwa for peace and prosperity of the people.

“There is no ambiguity about our Yoruba origin. This is a fact we know. It is evident in our location in Delta, in our language, our culture and the folklore handed over by our forefathers,” he said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE