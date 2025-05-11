NEWSNOW

Govt sanctions primary school for selling position of head prefect for N5,000

The Anambra State government has imposed a one-month suspension on Blossom Fount School in Awka for allegedly selling the position of head prefect during a student election.

This information was shared in a statement on Saturday by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

According to the commissioner, the school reportedly demanded N5,000 from each student aspiring to become head prefect in the primary section. Chuma-Udeh condemned this act, describing it as an attempt to “sell the psyche of the children to the highest bidder from the cradle.”

She emphasised that such practices are unacceptable under the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Additionally, she mentioned that an investigation is currently underway to examine the school’s broader management practices, with the possibility of further actions based on the findings.

