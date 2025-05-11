South-West govs, eminent Nigerians eulogise Pa Fasoranti at 99

Governors of Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun and Oyo states on Saturday paid glowing tributes to Pa Ruben Fasoranti, the leader of pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, who clocked 99.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, described the elder statesman as a rare symbol of patriotism, courage, and integrity, whose life of selfless service has become a guiding light for generations of Nigerians.

Speaking at the Multi-Purpose Auditorium of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, the venue of the event, Aiyedatiwa extolled the virtues of the Afenifere leader, noting that his life reflects the very essence of the Yoruba Omoluabi ethos.

“What we are celebrating here today is not just the number. It is not just the years in the life of an icon and one of the brightest lights of our country, Nigeria, but the life in the years and journey of an elder statesman and an exemplary personality who has exemplified service, courage, conviction and devotion to humanity throughout his life,” the governor said.

The governor added that it was no surprise that such a public lecture was chosen to mark Chief Fasoranti’s 99th birthday, noting his longstanding contributions to education, culture, and leadership in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ondo State, I say happy 99th birthday to Pa Fasoranti. May your life be celebrated the most and your legacy continue to inspire us all,” he said.

Governor Seyi Makinde also felicitated Pa Fasoranti on his birthday, as hailed his contributions to the emancipation of the Yoruba ethnic group and the progress of Nigeria. He prayed to God to grant his agelong desires on the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole.

According to Makinde, Pa Fasoranti has, for decades, continued to stand tall as a Leader, role model and father, thus he deserves to be celebrated.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and the good People of Oyo State, I felicitate Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, Leader of the pan-Yoruba Sociopolitical Organisation, Afenifere, on the occasion of his 99th birthday.

“Baba, we celebrate your exemplary life of service to the Yoruba Ethnic Group and your immense contributions to nation-building over the years.

“As you clock 99, it is our prayer that God grants all your heart’s desires on Yoruba emancipation and the continued progress and well-being of the South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrated Fasoranti, describing him as a great asset to the Yoruba race. His Ekiti State counterpart, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, in his words, said Pa Fasoranti has displayed great exemplary leadership worthy of emulation.

While speaking, former governor, Mimiko said that the elder statesman’s life had been full of modesty, integrity and honesty.

“Baba is modest in everything, sartorial elegance, everything about him has made remarkable contributions to this state as a former commissioner for finance.

“In terms of his homework, I mean, ethos. He’s run his business very successfully.

“He is an educationist, but most importantly, the Yoruba people have proved their confidence in him as their asiwaju, as the leader of Yoruba people worldwide,” he said.

In his remark, Daniel, while delivering the lecture, emphasised the urgent need for unity among the Yoruba people to safeguard their cultural heritage and identity.

He called for a renaissance of traditional values through deliberate efforts in education, political engagement, and community mobilisation.

He also paid tribute to Pa Fasoranti for his consistent advocacy for justice, unity, and development of the Yoruba people.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), Ondo State Branch, Mr Yinka Akinola, described Chief Fasoranti as an alumnus truly worth celebrating—a man whose life embodies academic excellence, moral strength, and selfless service to society.

Chief host, Chief Seinde Arogbofa, reflected on a time when external influences threatened to erode Yoruba values, saying it was leaders like Fasoranti who stood firm in defence of the culture and identity now being upheld.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, represented by the institution’s Registrar, Mr G.O. Saliu, extended the university’s appreciation to the elder statesman, stressing that every society thrives on the strength of individuals like Fasoranti who embody its ideals and preserve its legacy.

Chairman of the event, Professor Williams Olu Aderounmu, praised the celebrant for his commitment to principled leadership and community development, adding that Chief Fasoranti is deserving of a Yoruba global award for his contributions to the cultural and political advancement of the Yoruba people.

The Olowo of Owo and Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, noted Chief Fasoranti’s long-standing relationship with the people of Owo, particularly through his close working ties with the former governor of Ondo State, late Pa Adekunle Ajasin, in whose cabinet he served as Commissioner for Finance.

He lauded Pa Fasoranti for helping to preserve the identity of the Yoruba race and urged others to follow in his footsteps and make him proud.

