The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old woman, Hafusat Surajo, who was involved in the stabbing death of a middle-aged man, Nafiu Hafix Gorondo. The allegation against Gorondo was that he prevented her from committing suicide.

Additionally, the command reported that Bahago Afah of Kuka Bulukiya, one of the 662 repentant thugs, returned to criminal activities. He led no fewer than 72 other suspects in robbing a resident, Dan’azimi Dala Rijiya Biyu, of N2 million and taking a golden ring from his daughter.

State Commissioner of Police (CP) Mr Husani Gumel, revealed during a press briefing that Hafusat confessed to killing Gorondo because he allegedly prevented her from committing suicide.

Gorondo had been living with Hafusat in her matrimonial house, working as a driver and assisting her husband in various ways.

The CP added that after killing Gorondo in an attempt to cover up the incident, Hafusat and her husband sought assistance to wash the dead body to avoid detection.

Later, they informed Gorondo’s family of his death and requested that they collect the corpse for burial. However, when Gorondo’s family arrived and attempted to remove the covering cloth from the body, they discovered stab wounds and immediately reported the incident to the police.

During an interview, Hafusat admitted to stabbing Gorondo to death because he allegedly repeatedly stopped her from committing suicide.

The CP highlighted that Bahago Afah from Kuka Bulukiya was among the 662 repentant thugs who reverted to criminal activities.”

He hinted that “it is with consistent efforts that we can identify a total of 72 of these British followers of Bahago Afah who, in one of the recent outings, robbed a resident, Dan’azimi Dala Rijiya Biyu, of N2 million cash and removed a golden ring from his daughter.

“We are resisting dining with the devil; they are enemies of peace, and accordingly, we declare these 72 individuals the enemies of peace.

There is no more room for repentance, as some of them were tested and found not to be trusted.

My dear colleagues and members of the media, please, I employ you to use all available means to reach out to them.

“We take pride in noting that thuggery in the state is decreasing. Our repentance register contains a total of 662 former thugs, among whom 50 are aiding us as special constables, 50 are serving with the Federal Fire Service as fire ambassadors, 25 are volunteering with the NSCDC, and another 25 are acting as sanitation ambassadors under the Kano State Government’s REMASAB Unit.

Moreover, numerous arrests, prosecutions, and the recovery of substantial quantities of illegal weapons and illicit drugs have been made. We have also dismantled several criminal networks intending to disrupt the peace.”

