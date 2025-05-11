Wike makes surprise appearance at PDP governors’ meeting in Abuja

In a dramatic twist to ongoing developments within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, made a surprise appearance at a high-stakes PDP Governors’ Forum meeting in Abuja on Sunday.

The appearance marked his first in months amid heightened tensions and defections rocking the opposition party.

Wike’s presence is particularly striking given his central role in the breakaway G5 faction and his continued alignment with the APC-led federal government, a relationship that has raised questions about his loyalty to the PDP and fueled rumors of his eventual defection.

Yet on Sunday, he sat among his former and current colleagues, sparking speculation of a possible détente or recalibration of his political strategy ahead of 2027.

The meeting, chaired by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, brought together six serving PDP governors and dozens of former state chief executives under the party’s platform. Present were Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara). Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, who has also been rumored to be leaning toward the APC, was notably absent.

Wike arrived at about 9.23pm while his G5 allies – former governors Sam Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – were already seated with other stakeholders.

His presence signals a possible coordinated return to party dialogue despite past fractures.

The fifth member of the bloc, Governor Makinde, has remained a bridge between both camps.

Sunday’s meeting comes at a critical time for the PDP, which is struggling to maintain cohesion in the face of recent high-profile defections, including that of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and a mass exodus of party leaders in the state. The situation has set off alarm bells across PDP ranks, with fears that the party could unravel further if urgent steps are not taken to rebuild trust and unity.

Wike’s decision to attend the meeting may be part of a broader repositioning within the PDP, as political realignments gather pace ahead of the 2027 general elections. While he has not publicly renounced his ties to the APC-led administration or hinted at returning fully to the PDP fold, his presence was widely seen as a signal that he is not closing the door on future engagement within the party.

Also in attendance were PDP National Chairman Ambassador Iliya Damagum and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), alongside a formidable lineup of former governors including Bukola Saraki, Ahmed Makarfi, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Seriake Dickson, Emmanuel Udom, Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and others.

Discussions at the closed-door session reportedly centered on strategies to stem the tide of defections, reposition the PDP for the next electoral cycle, and resolve long-standing internal disputes – chief among them, Wike’s ongoing dispute with the party’s national leadership following the fallout from the 2022 presidential primaries.

While no official communiqué had been released as of press time, sources within the party described Wike’s presence as “encouraging” and potentially “game-changing,” particularly if it leads to the reintegration of his powerful bloc into mainstream party affairs.

With 2027 on the horizon and both APC and Labour Party intensifying their internal restructuring, the PDP appears to be recalibrating its own machinery.

Whether Wike’s return to the table marks the beginning of reconciliation or simply a tactical move remains to be seen – but for now, the party may have bought itself a crucial lifeline.