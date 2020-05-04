Subscribers to pay more from June 1 as GOtv scraps Value and Plus packages

Multichoice, the owner of the DStv and GOtv channels, has announced that from June 1, 2020, subscribers of GOtv Value and GOtv Plus will no longer have access to them as the channels will be phased out.

In a statement on its twitter handle on Monday, May 4, GOtv announced that those on GOtv Value, who pay N1,250 per month as subscription will no longer be able to get the station but will be migrated to GOtv Jinja which subscription is N1,600.

Also, subscribers on GOtv Plus who used to pay N1,900 as subscription will no longer get the package from June 1 as they will be migrated to GOtv Jolli which subscription is N2,400.

According to the statement by GOtv on its twitter handle, “Effective 1 June, GOtv Value and GOtv Plus packages will be phased out and customers will be migrated to the brand new GOtv JINJA and GOtv JOLLI packaged exclusively for Naija.”

Many low-income Nigerians are regular subscribers of these two packages due to the fact that the money paid for these packages as subscriptions are affordable to them and some of the channels are enjoyable.

Only last week Friday, its sister body, DStv, announced that subscribers on DStv Family package will no longer be able to watch the package which subscription goes for N4,000 as they will be migrated to DStv Confam which goes for N4,500.