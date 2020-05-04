The Kano mass deaths

AMID the ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a strange cloud has enveloped Kano State. In the last three weeks, the state has witnessed massive deaths of people in very controversial circumstances. The deaths first became public knowledge following the release of a video clip showing a crowd of sympathisers conveying corpses to Dandolo cemetery in the densely populated Gwale Council of Kano metropolis on April 11, the same date that the state recorded its index case. Since then, a mystery has unfolded: in just one week, the ancient city of Kano recorded over 600 deaths. Indeed, Nigerians were shocked when, in less than 12 hours, Kano buried 12 prominent persons, including professors, bankers and an editor, with the state government insisting that nothing was amiss.

Relying on zero epidemiological evidence, the Kano State government released a preliminary report suggesting that the majority of the dead might have suffered from diabetes, hypertension, meningitis, malaria and other ailments. It dismissed media reports of strange and massive deaths since the state recorded its first Covid-19 case, insisting that the number of deaths in the state was well within reasonable limits. It also denounced accounts by local undertakers on the number of deaths. According to a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Mohammad Garba, “Although investigation into the cause of the deaths is still ongoing, preliminary report from the state Ministry of Health indicated that the deaths are not connected to the Covid-19 pandemic. From the report, it shows (sic) that most of the deaths were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.” The statement added that while Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje earnestly awaited the final report for necessary action, the government had demonstrated the zeal and political will to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

This postulation, we submit without equivocation, is mere drivel. The truth is that since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Kano State government has failed to complement efforts by state governments across the country to curb the pathogen. In sharp contradistinction to the national template where states have been at the epicentre of the Covid-19 battle, the Kano State government has placed undue reliance on the Federal Government. While, following the various measures rolled out across the states, the Muhammadu Buhari administration imposed a 14-day lockdown on Lagos and Ogun states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a measure which was further extended by two weeks, the Ganduje administration has failed to make up its mind regarding a lockdown. For instance, it condoned serial violations of social distancing rules under the guise of allowing residents of the state to stock up on food for the Ramadan period. Sadly, even though President Buhari eventually announced a two-week lockdown of Kano on April 27, the Ganduje administration has flip-flopped on compliance. It first asked the Federal Government to relax the lockdown, then urged citizens of the state to abide by it in the interest of public safety. But it later insisted on relaxation of the lockdown. Till date, pictures and videos of huge crowds attending burials in the state remain routine, making total mockery of the social distancing rules imposed across the country. It is therefore no surprise that despite the administration’s facetious stay-at-home order issued on April 14, cases of Covid-19 have spiked in the state. It is now the second most affected state in the country.

One corollary of the horrendous situation in Kano is that apprehension about it has been essentially a media, Federal Government and other citizens’ affair. Although the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, appeared to endorse the explanation by the state government regarding the mystery deaths, pointing out during a Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 briefing in Abuja that the Kano “authorities have explained that the latter (deaths) were not out of the ordinary,” the Federal Government promised to deploy ambulances and a fact-finding committee to ascertain the true extent of the effect of Covid-19 in the state, and improve its efforts to fight the spread of the disease. The Federal Government has since dispatched a presidential delegation to the state under the auspices of the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).

As public and private hospitals in Kano reportedly scaled down clinical services, Governor Ganduje directed the state Ministry of Health to work with the presidential delegation to carry out verbal autopsy to determine the causes of the recent deaths. It remains to be seen whether this method is what is required at this time. We salute the media, private individuals and the Federal Government for keeping tabs on the situation in Kano. We urge the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to do a thorough job. The mystery deaths must be unraveled. Needless to say, the Kano State government needs to wake up from its slumber. On current evidence, it is far from spectacular.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Removes NEMA DG, Names Retired Air Vice Marshal As Replacement

​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (retd) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to replace Mustapha Maihaja. Appointment of the new NEMA DG was announced on Saturday… Read full story

N1.224trn IMF Loan: Many More Nigerians To Lose Jobs •Further increase in VAT, excise rates looms •Tougher times ahead

WITH the Federal Government accessing $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the weekend, there are signs that Nigerians may face tougher times in order for government to fully repay the money by the end of the 2025 stipulated time… Read full story

COVID-19: Ganduje Relaxes Lockdown For 12 Hours On Monday, Thursday

As part of efforts to ameliorate the hardship caused by the lockdown of the state, Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has announced a 12-hour break on Monday and Thursday to allow residents stock-up food items and other essential commodities… Read full story

Olukoya Calls For Seven Days Prayers Against Pandemic

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya has called on all Christians and other men of faith to join in a seven-day prayer and fasting against the COVID-19 pandemic, its systems and repercussions… Read full story

Nigeria Won’t Use Ebola Drug, Remdesivir, To Fight Coronavirus —NAFDAC

Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has said NAFDAC is not considering the use of the Ebola drug, remdesivir, for the treatment of COVID-19 in Nigeria… Read full story

Three Things I Have Learnt From COVID-19 Pandemic —Ayewa

The current situation in the country is not peculiar to one person; virtually the entire world is currently feeling the heat. I was led by the Holy Spirit to do the work. I only did them within two days in my house. God gave me the inspiration and also told me that the current happenings are great signs of His second coming.. Read full story

Kebbi: COVID-19 Positive Man Absconded From Isolation Centre, Died At Home —Commissioner

A man who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kebbi State had absconded from an isolation centre and subsequently died in his house, the state COVID-19 Task Force chairman, Jaafaru Mohammed has said. Mohammmed, who is also the state Commissioner for Health disclosed this in Birnin-Kebbi on Saturday… Read full story

Atiku Will Be President, He Better Be Presidential

ATIKU Abubakar will be president of the federal republic except Yemi Osinbajo becomes president ahead of him, and the former Vice better start being presidential beyond his social media measured appearances like a ghost in Shakespearean theatre. If God has packaged a presidential celebration for him… Read full story

Rising Debts, Little Infrastructure: Nigeria’s Economic Paradox

CRIPPLING infrastructure deficit in Nigeria has been one of the biggest challenges confronting the country over the years. This has significantly increased the cost of doing business in Nigeria and hampered both international and local investments in the country. This is despite huge borrowings by the country… Read full story

Our COVID-19 Travails: How Nigerians Are Coping With Hunger, Cash Crunch

NOBODY prepared for the situation that most parts of the world are presently experiencing. Not even in anyone’s wildest imagination was it thought that the whole world would be in a lockdown for months, not least Nigerians, as it is being experienced today… Read full story

Diversification: Obasanjo, Atiku Failed Nigerians ― APC

Former vice-president and People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has courted the anger of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress over his critique of the economy. Atiku in a statement during the week titled, How to Pull Nigeria from the Brink, has advised the… Read full story