Things that won’t change post COVID-19 (part 3)

This is the third piece I am penning on this life-changing subject that has started helping a lot of people in Nigeria and beyond. So far, I have written on three non-negotiable values that will not change post COVID-19: vision, loyalty and confidentiality. The fourth value I am writing on is that of assiduousness and diligence! If you were not diligent pre COVID-19, you would need to become diligent in the days to come, because you will need it as fishes need water to survive and thrive!

There is no shift that occurs on earth that will make the value of diligence become antediluvian, out of date and obsolete. On the condition that men and women who esteemed the value of diligence ruled the pre COVID -19 world, certainly, men and women who esteem the value of diligence will dominate post COVID -19 world. This should let you know that the value of diligence is very important to master and deploy, if you truly desire to become successful in the days to come as either a leader or would be leader.

Buddy, on the condition that you are not diligent yet, then, it is because of you I have chosen to write this piece, because you will not be able to thrive in post COVID -19 world without being diligent. The question then is; what does it mean to be diligent? This is important because over the years, many folks have been very lazy, thinking that they have been diligent.

What are the evidences you will see in your life if you are truly living a life of diligence? You will start standing before great men and women. Living a life of diligence will cause you to stop standing before run-of-the-mill men! When you truly start living a life of diligence, you would start ruling your field of assignment. A true life of diligence makes you to be in command in your own power-slot. Also, if you are truly diligent, poverty will be far from you as East is far from the West. In other words, if these varied evidences and more can’t be seen in your life, then, you are probably not truly diligent.

What then does it mean to be diligent? To be diligent means to be totally committed to a project per time till you finish it. In other words, if you start a project and you move it from zero to 99 per cent and stop, you are not diligent. As a matter of fact, you are subtly lazy! I remember meeting with a man who told me a story of a man who built 10 houses without finishing one house till he transited to the land of the silent ones. There are many people like him. In the last 20 years, they have started 20 projects without finishing one of them. This is why they are being ruled instead ruling. This is why they are poor instead of being rich. This is why they are standing before low-paying clients instead of standing before high-paying clients.

I wrote my first manuscript 28years ago! A few years after, I met with someone who told me he was a writer, but he had never started and finished a manuscript before. I also met with another man who admired one of my books and said, “I do have a lot of manuscripts in my house, but I am yet to publish one of them…” As far as those two people were concerned, they were diligent till they met with me. After meeting with me, I had to educate them in the school of diligence. And before I finished with them, they both agreed with me that they were lazy, not diligent.

Until you finally turn a manuscript to a book, you are lazy! I know it takes a lot to write a manuscript, but the law of diligence says that until you excellently finish a project, you are lazy. And no one who is lazy will be rich. No one who is lazy will stand before great men and women. And no one who is lazy will rule his or her sphere of influence.

Till you truly become diligent, you cannot have a voice in the midst of the earth! Only excellent finishers do have a voice on earth. It is impossible for lazy folks to have a voice. Take for instance; you cannot have a voice in the field of music if you have only been writing songs, keeping them under your bed. Nobody cares about songs under your bed. To have a voice in the world of music, you will need to take your written songs to a world-class studio and finish them with rare excellence and ultimately push them to the market with a very high level of fineness that cannot be easily matched. In every field of life, this is how people become a voice!

How are you going to make money from what you know how to do when you are not a finisher? As you are reading this easy to understand article from my heart, you are already seeing yourself where you have been shooting yourself in the leg for years. Is it clear to you now that only diligent people can make high-finances? To change your story financially post COVID-19, you will need to truly become diligent. The African man needs to understand what I am sharing right now. This is how the African man can walk his way out of poverty.

In the last 25years, I have met with people who have started and shut-down many companies and businesses. Once they started either a business or company, and they met with a brick-wall, they would shut it down and open another one. They have forgotten that building a business from start to finish is never easy especially in a 3rd world country like ours.

Lastly, for the umpteenth time, the value of diligence is not going to become obsolete anytime soon. In fact, without it, as long as the earth remains, success in leadership, business and every area of life will continue to remain like desert mirage. Make up in your mind to become diligent today, because you will need it to rule in the post COVID-19 world. Till I come your way again next week, see you where diligent leaders are found!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Removes NEMA DG, Names Retired Air Vice Marshal As Replacement

​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (retd) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to replace Mustapha Maihaja. Appointment of the new NEMA DG was announced on Saturday… Read full story

N1.224trn IMF Loan: Many More Nigerians To Lose Jobs •Further increase in VAT, excise rates looms •Tougher times ahead

WITH the Federal Government accessing $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the weekend, there are signs that Nigerians may face tougher times in order for government to fully repay the money by the end of the 2025 stipulated time… Read full story

COVID-19: Ganduje Relaxes Lockdown For 12 Hours On Monday, Thursday

As part of efforts to ameliorate the hardship caused by the lockdown of the state, Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has announced a 12-hour break on Monday and Thursday to allow residents stock-up food items and other essential commodities… Read full story

Olukoya Calls For Seven Days Prayers Against Pandemic

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya has called on all Christians and other men of faith to join in a seven-day prayer and fasting against the COVID-19 pandemic, its systems and repercussions… Read full story

Nigeria Won’t Use Ebola Drug, Remdesivir, To Fight Coronavirus —NAFDAC

Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has said NAFDAC is not considering the use of the Ebola drug, remdesivir, for the treatment of COVID-19 in Nigeria… Read full story

Three Things I Have Learnt From COVID-19 Pandemic —Ayewa

The current situation in the country is not peculiar to one person; virtually the entire world is currently feeling the heat. I was led by the Holy Spirit to do the work. I only did them within two days in my house. God gave me the inspiration and also told me that the current happenings are great signs of His second coming.. Read full story

Kebbi: COVID-19 Positive Man Absconded From Isolation Centre, Died At Home —Commissioner

A man who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kebbi State had absconded from an isolation centre and subsequently died in his house, the state COVID-19 Task Force chairman, Jaafaru Mohammed has said. Mohammmed, who is also the state Commissioner for Health disclosed this in Birnin-Kebbi on Saturday… Read full story

Atiku Will Be President, He Better Be Presidential

ATIKU Abubakar will be president of the federal republic except Yemi Osinbajo becomes president ahead of him, and the former Vice better start being presidential beyond his social media measured appearances like a ghost in Shakespearean theatre. If God has packaged a presidential celebration for him… Read full story

Rising Debts, Little Infrastructure: Nigeria’s Economic Paradox

CRIPPLING infrastructure deficit in Nigeria has been one of the biggest challenges confronting the country over the years. This has significantly increased the cost of doing business in Nigeria and hampered both international and local investments in the country. This is despite huge borrowings by the country… Read full story

Our COVID-19 Travails: How Nigerians Are Coping With Hunger, Cash Crunch

NOBODY prepared for the situation that most parts of the world are presently experiencing. Not even in anyone’s wildest imagination was it thought that the whole world would be in a lockdown for months, not least Nigerians, as it is being experienced today… Read full story

Diversification: Obasanjo, Atiku Failed Nigerians ― APC

Former vice-president and People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has courted the anger of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress over his critique of the economy. Atiku in a statement during the week titled, How to Pull Nigeria from the Brink, has advised the… Read full story