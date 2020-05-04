PHOTOS: Lagosians defy social distancing as work resumes

The easing of lockdown which was directed by President Muhammadu Buhari became effective in Lagos, on Monday, as people were seen in large numbers going about their businesses.

Some of these people were seen violating the preventive measures directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

See pictures of Lagosians defying the social distancing order below;

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Clarence Peters Invited For Questioning Over Dancer, Kodak’s Death

Popular video director, Clarence Peters, Tribune Online gathered, has been invited for questioning by the Lagos State Police Command, over the death of dancer, Love Divine, popularly known as Kodak, who was electrocuted in his studio. Kodak, who is a popular dancer within the Nigerian music scene, allegedly died of… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Death And Dying Emirs

DYING is nothing; choosing the right time to die, if we can, means a whole lot. This coronavirus season is a very wrong time to go – undisturbed. You die now, you leave importunate questions blowing in the air. The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State died on Sunday morning. Was he a victim of COVID-19, the current… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Kano Mass Deaths

AMID the ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a strange cloud has enveloped Kano State. In the last three weeks, the state has witnessed massive deaths of people in very controversial circumstances. The deaths first became public knowledge following the release of a video clip… Read full story

JAMB Remits N3.5 Billion To FG For 2020

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made an interim remittance of N3.5 billion to the Federal Government consolidated account for 2020. This is in addition to more than N3.5 billion paid to candidates as reduction of cost of ePIN as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari… Read full story

CBN, Bankers’ Committee Suspend Lay-Offs In Banks

A special meeting of the Bankers’ Committee was convened on Saturday, to further review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian banking industry a statement from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed on Sunday… Read full story