Still on afternoon naps

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
naps

Thank you for your last information on napping. Although I enjoy napping, I discovered that if I nap too much I will not be able to sleep at night. Please let me know how long I should nap in a day without disturbing my sleep at night. I am a 65 -year old pensioner.

Bitrus (by SMS)

 

Although afternoon napping in moderation has been proved to be beneficial to health, it is difficult to confirm how much napping is required by each individual that will not disturb night sleep. The next question to ask is, why are you napping? This is because napping is not a compulsory exercise.  If you are napping out of boredom then, you don’t need to nap. However, if your napping is because of fatigue, then you surely need it. Having said this, it is up to you to adjust the amount of your napping time so as not to disturb your sleep.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

Menopause and sleeping problems

Ask the Doctor

I need more sleep

Ask the Doctor

I want to remove my tribal marks

Ask the Doctor

Does alcoholism run in families?

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More