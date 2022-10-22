Still on afternoon naps

Thank you for your last information on napping. Although I enjoy napping, I discovered that if I nap too much I will not be able to sleep at night. Please let me know how long I should nap in a day without disturbing my sleep at night. I am a 65 -year old pensioner.

Bitrus (by SMS)

Although afternoon napping in moderation has been proved to be beneficial to health, it is difficult to confirm how much napping is required by each individual that will not disturb night sleep. The next question to ask is, why are you napping? This is because napping is not a compulsory exercise. If you are napping out of boredom then, you don’t need to nap. However, if your napping is because of fatigue, then you surely need it. Having said this, it is up to you to adjust the amount of your napping time so as not to disturb your sleep.

