We will cancel all recent appointments made by Oyetola —Osun PDP

THE Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to nullify all recent appointments by the outgoing administration in the state immediately the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, assumes the mantle of leadership on November 27th.

A statement by the PDP in the state, on Friday, said: “All key appointments such as the ones for Iree and Esa Oke Polytechnics as well as the recent appointment of new project co-ordinator for World Bank-sponsored RAAMP project will be promptly upturned as they were done in contravention of enabling laws of the institutions and regulatory protocol governing the critical rural development project.”

In the statement signed by the caretaker chairman of Osun PDP, Dr Akindele Adekunle, the party added: “All illegal employment exercise recently conducted and letters subsequent issued, whether backdated or current, stand invalidated from November 28 as the supposed beneficiaries were sufficiently warned against falling for the evil-motivated designed populate state payroll with APC cronies,” the statement warned.

The statement, signed by the State Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, Dr Adekunle Akindele noted, “with regret that Osun State is about to lose out on the $150m World Bank supported Rural Access and Agricultural Mobility Agency (RAAMP) due to the illegal sacking of the present project Coordinator whose appointment was advertised and proper selection was supervised by World Bank officials led by the National Coordinator in the year 2020.

“We want to inform the public that the authentic Coordinator, Mr Okediya was illegally removed without due process and approval of World Bank officials and was hurriedly replaced with Mr Mumini Adekunle, the present Special Adviser on rural development who also doubles as a contractor with RAAMP and partners with Dutum Engineering as well as full ownership of Integrated Logistics.

“Mr Mumuni was the contractor in charge of high penetrative chemicals used in sealing the base course of all RAMP 2 Project in township sections running into over #800 million naira. We learnt reliably that the agency is still owing him some money from the contracts executed. The greed for last minute looting of state assets now knows no boundary. Or how can a contractor be the project coordinator overnight?

“As World Bank may cancel expected inflow on the project if this illegality remains, we promise to reverse this criminal conduct immediately the PDP government assumes office. We will not allow Osun to become a laughing stock before the World Bank which has a standard procedure for the appointment of project coordinators worldwide.

“We are also warning accountants and financial institutions against consenting to last minute fund movement.

“We learnt that the accountant attached to the agency is been harassed with phone calls to sign illegal counterpart funds in exchange for audio road construction projects as parting gift for this expired government. No public servant should endorse illegality.





“We want to alert the public that we have prepared our petition for the urgent attention of the EFCC, ICPC and NFI. We detailed all the infractions and we challenged the anti-corruption agencies to take up this criminal conduct,” the statement noted.