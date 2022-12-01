States get N5.03trn, $3.4bn support under Buhari ― Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has so far supported states of the federation with a total sum of N5.03 trillion plus an additional US$3.4 billion since the inception of his administration.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this on Thursday while giving her ministry’s scorecard in the Ministerial briefing organized by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in Abuja.
She said each of the payments has different repayment terms while others were given as grants.
She remarked that the support covers a 13% Derivation Refund to Oil Producing States, refunds for the Construction of Federal Roads, and Ecological Support, among others.
The minister stated: “With respect to subnational governments, the FMFBNP goes over and above its statutory role to provide financial support to States:
“A total of N5.03 trillion plus an additional US$3.4 billion has been released to States by the Federal Government over the life of this administration.
“Each of these payments has distinct repayment terms with some given as grants and others as loans with favourable repayment terms including a long amortisation period.
“The support covers the 13% Derivation Refund to Oil Producing States, refunds for Construction of Federal Roads, Ecological Support, Support from the Development of Natural Resources Fund, Paris Club refunds, Support from the Stabilisation Fund, COVID intervention amongst others.”
More details to come later…
- YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
GoG Pirates Switching From Kidnapping To Oil Theft — Report
The Gulf of Guinea (GoG) is witnessing a shift in the dynamics of piracy, with criminal networks moving away from targeting commercial ships to oil bunkering, theft and illegal fishing…
‘Parental Guidance Needed For Proper Use Of Social Media’
Parental guidance has been identified as the antidote for social media abuse by the youth.
The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu said this during the seminar titled…
‘Many Nigerian Women Still Unable To Afford Menstrual Pads’
NATIONAL President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr Kemi Otolorin says 25 per cent of Nigerian women cannot access water, enough funds to buy menstrual pads and toilet facilities…
As Wind Of Uncertainty Blows Over Take Off Of Nigeria Air
FOLLOWING the indefinite suspension of the take-off of the much publicized Nigeria Air/Ethiopian Airlines deal as a result of litigations, mixed reactions have continued to trail the controversial sabotage…
Inadequate Working Equipment Contributes To Brain Drain ― Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said that the lack of adequate working equipment in the country is a major contributor to the huge brain drain Nigeria is currently facing…
EDITORIAL: FG’s $1bn Recovery Claim Amidst Rising Poverty
LAST week, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was apparently in a joyous mood making one of the Federal Government’s usually confident declarations. Malami revealed that the Muhammadu Buhari administration…