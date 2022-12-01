‘Parental guidance needed for proper use of social media’

Parental guidance has been identified as the antidote for social media abuse by the youth.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu said this during the seminar titled, ‘21st Century Parenting and Education’ organised by the 1992 set of the Old Girls Association of the Abeokuta Girls Grammar School, Onikolobo, Abeokuta.

While he lamented that the habit had resulted in a lot of social vices in the country, such as kidnapping, cultism, raping, robbery among others, he noted that new technology had come to stay in this generation but the only way to curb its misuse was through adequate censorship.

Arigbabu stated that the advent of technology had exposed the new generation to so many opportunities such usage of Google App for various research works, enjoining teachers to ensure proper monitoring of mobile devices, rather than discouraging students from using them.

He noted that the method of teaching and learning in schools had been enhanced with the use of technology, assuring that the government is working to put in place mechanisms that would ensure positive usage among learners.

The keynote speaker at the event, Mr Biodun Makinde, in his address, enjoined the students to always make the right decision, saying their choices determine what they do in life.

Makinde encouraged teachers in the 21st century to step up their games by ensuring self-motivation and development, adding that the upbringing of children is a collective responsibility.

Earlier, the commissioner while receiving the ’92 set of the Old Girls Association led by its president, Mrs Toyin Yusuf in his office at Oke-mosan appreciated the association for organising a programme that could bring sanity into the lives of the youths.

Responding, the president of the set, Mrs Yusuff posited that the aim of organising the programme was to sensitise students on how to properly explore the internet for their academic growth and to charge their parents/caregivers on rising up to their responsibilities.