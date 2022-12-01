Adeleke’s govt will mark beginning of good governance in Osun – South-West PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has congratulated the new governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration, saying his administration would mark the beginning of good governance in the state.

The PDP zonal publicity secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Thursday said the calibre of people and crowd of supporters who thronged the inauguration venue further confirmed the popularity and acceptability of the governor to his people.

The PDP publicity scribe also noted that the successful hosting of the event, ” had put rest the bare-face lies being bandied in the media by the immediate past administration.”

While Congratulating the people of Osun for electing and standing by the new governor, the PDP assured the people that the new administration would usher in peace, progress and development.

The statement read, ” Your victory is a victory for all Osun irrespective of political affiliations it shows that the hand of the Almighty God is truly on our dear state.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate our amiable brand new governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke. We give glory to God Almighty for posting our lives to witness this historic occasion. Before now the All Progressives Congress(APC) had attempted to stage a comeback through dubious means. It had tried unsuccessfully too, to cast aspersions on the sanctity and integrity of your election. But you have God and the good people of Osun on your side.

“The victory of our party in Osun shows that the PDP is still the darling of Nigerian people who have been subjected to the worse form of human deprivation by the APC in the past seven years

“Charity begins at home, the South West cannot afford to be left behind in the struggle to free our region from the grip of the government of bandits and terrorists. What is needed now is for all and sundry to join hands with His Excellencies, Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Ademola Adeleke of Osun state to move the party forward in order to deliver our region for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“Those who chose to entertain themselves and challenge the integrity of your election with bogus claims can continue to live in fools’ paradise. The truth of the matter is that the PDP is back for good in Osun and the people are prepared to enjoy the reenactment of good governance.”

Adeleke’s govt will mark beginning of good governance in Osun – South-West PDP