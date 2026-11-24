Stakeholders in the housing and mortgage finance sectors have expressed divergent views on the appropriate capital base for Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), with some advocating higher capital requirements to strengthen long-term lending while others argue that structural reforms and sustainable funding are more critical to expanding homeownership.

The debate highlights the challenges of naira depreciation, rising building costs, inadequate long-term financing and the exclusion of millions of informal-sector workers from the mortgage system.

Managing Director of Fame Oyster and Co., Femi Ade Oyedele, an estate surveyor and valuer, proposed a minimum capital base of N10 billion for mortgage banks, saying stronger capitalisation would improve their capacity to provide affordable housing loans.

He advocated mortgage interest rates of between 7.5 and 10 percent, with repayment periods of 20 to 30 years, to enable more Nigerians to own homes.

According to him, Nigeria’s mortgage industry contributes less than one percent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), despite its potential to account for as much as five percent.

Oyedele also called for mortgage sensitisation campaigns targeting informal-sector workers and the provision of houses costing below N10 million in major cities, including Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

However, former Managing Director of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, John-Bede Antonio, argued that mortgage banks required a minimum capital base of N50 billion to remain viable and support long-term lending.

Another stakeholder, simply identified as Ayo, questioned whether recapitalisation alone could provide the financing needed to address the housing deficit.

He estimated that delivering 750,000 affordable housing units annually at an average cost of N20 million each would require about N20 trillion yearly.

He suggested that mortgage banks might need capitalisation of up to N1 trillion, but cautioned against expecting them to finance the entire housing requirement through shareholders’ funds.

Oyedele, however, opposed imposing a uniform N50 billion capital requirement, warning that it could force several existing institutions out of business.

He noted that national Primary Mortgage Institutions currently have a minimum capital requirement of N5 billion, while state PMIs require N2.5 billion. He argued that only a few institutions might survive a N50 billion threshold.

Contributing, former Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, Charles Inyangete, attributed recurring recapitalisation pressures partly to the depreciation of the naira, which had eroded the dollar value of financial institutions and citizens’ purchasing power.

He said the naira retained only 13.82 percent of its January 2015 value against the dollar by October 2026.

According to him, banking sector assets declined from $148.84 billion in January 2015 to $131.01 billion in October 2026, while Nigeria’s GDP fell from $568.5 billion in 2015 to $386.67 billion in October 2025.

Inyangete said currency depreciation had increased the cost of imported building materials, weakened household purchasing power and made homeownership increasingly difficult for Nigerians earning in naira.

Using a two-bedroom property at Grand Luxx 1 as an example, he said its price rose from N3.9 million in January 2015 to N6.5 million in October 2025, while its dollar equivalent declined from $20,963 to $4,830.

He maintained that restoring the value of the naira through fiscal discipline was essential to strengthening both financial institutions and households.

However, another expert who identified simply as ‘Jodenna’ argued that currency appreciation alone would not address structural weaknesses in housing finance.

He identified inadequate long-term funding, exclusion of informal-sector workers, weak mortgage guarantee mechanisms and limited refinancing arrangements as major constraints.

He called for digital credit assessment systems and reforms in mortgage institutions’ business models, warning that recapitalisation without improvements in governance, technology and funding structures could only postpone further difficulties.

Inyangete agreed on the need to reform mortgage banking, advocating a shift from conventional brick-and-mortar operations to digital financing, particularly in mortgage origination and credit assessment.

He said the Uniform Underwriting Standards approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria could support automated mortgage assessment systems accommodating both salaried and informal-sector earners.

In his concluding remarks, Oyedele stressed that mortgage financing would only succeed if houses were affordable to intended buyers.

He attributed Nigeria’s prolonged residential construction cycle, estimated at an average of 15 years, to weak household purchasing power rather than cultural practices.

He urged governments to introduce policies supporting first-time homebuyers, encourage locally sourced building materials and discourage speculation in completed but unoccupied properties.