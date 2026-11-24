By: Abiodun. O. Fanoro

THE national award of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) conferred on the legal icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun by President Bola Tinubu on the spectacular occasion of the 75th birthday of the legal scholar no doubt spiced and climaxed the unique divine blessing, making it more memorable. Without sounding apologetical, it is generally acknowledged by all tha such an award is a privilege, notwithstanding the basic fact that all Nigerians have rights to it, it can however only go to very few beneficiaries. The conferment is thetefore a reward for self-discovery, unbroken self-determination, self-discipline, long year of sacrifice to reach the top, focused growth as a youth, hard work, building and sustained tradition of excellence, track- record of professional distinction, impeccable patriotism anchored on appreciable and recognisable contributions to his father land, altruistic life perception and service to humanity crowned with fear of God.

What is probably most astonishing about attaining the highest honour his father land can bestow on a citizen who is not or has never become the country’s Number Two citizen, Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives or Chief Justice of Nigeria, is that a poor and hopeless boy birthed 75 years ago who grew innocuously in the then remote Ikere ‘village’ as it was then, now adorned the crown of a Number Two Citizen using the process of his sworn profession, not the fearful electoral ballot or the illegal displacement of governance as in coup. By this conferment Olanipekun becomes the eighth non-statuttory beneficiary, the first legal profession-based and has now joined the ranks of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chief Emeka Anyanoku, Prof. Wole Soyinka etc. It is not an overstatement or undermining the royalty he has achieved for himself l to say Olanipekun’s greatness and kingliness is best measured by his humility, simplicity of life, apparent unassertiveness (qualitatively used), making him almost not easily identifiable in a gathering, of course a plus because of its protective and security implication, though unintended.

Beyong the glimpse of the award and the humane and humble life calved for himself now capped with love for humanity and God, is the trajectory of his deployment of the legal practice to attain fame and become an indisputable institution. Chief Olanipekun was called to the Bar at the age of 25, though unawared of what the future had in stock for him, but never allowed the web of obscurity to bar him from upward progression as he courageously established his law firm, Wole Olanipekun & Co in 1980, with core interest in litigation.

And from relative obscurity, the emerging lawyer laboured to gain limelight which was rewarded in 1991 when he was listed as the youngest lawyer that year to be decorated with the Silk (Senior Advocate of Nigeria). And in the same year at the age of 39, he was trusted with the position of the Chief Law Officer of the old Ondo State when the Office of the State’s Attorney-general and Commissioner for Justice, was thrusted upon him. The Office he held till 1993.

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A speedstar he has become in the legal profession, his mercurial growth in the industry is without boundary having presided over and occupied any available position of honour in the legal field and made his indelible marks that made such bodies not the same again for good. An unrepentant apostle of rule of law, constitutionalism and indepence of the judiciary which he made the kernel objectives of his tenure when he emerged President of the Nigerian Bar Association in 2002 and achieved to the fullest before bowing out at the expiration of his tenure in 2004. At the African regional level the patriot who was awarded OFR in 2012 by former President Goodluck Jonathan, CFR in 2022 by late President Muhamnadu Buhari, was a one time Vice President of Pan-African Lawyers Union. He had served at different times as member of the high-brow National Judicial Council and Council of Legal Education in Nigeria. He also served on the body of the Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committees, the body responsible for the selection of qualified lawyers to be elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

In the area of mentoring and tutelage, the enigma has had over a thousand lawyers who have cut their professional teeth at his Chamber, to the extent that his law firm is today is referred to as “Law School”. Many of his ‘Old Students’ today have become successful legal practitioners, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, magistrates and high court judges.

Determined to produce more judges and several thousands of ‘Wole Olanipekun’ which cannot be fully achieved within the walls of his Chamber, the lawyer-teacher has resorted to using the classroom and is now a Visiting Professor of Law Practice at the Federal University Oye Ekiti where he teaches law students at the foundational and basic levels. This is in addition to multi-million Naira infrastructure he has bequeathed to many law faculties across universities in Nigeria in aid of legal education, which FUOYE has been a major beneficiary. This is apart from millions of Naira scholarship he continues to award to several hundreds of law students at the university and Law School levels It is noteworthy that the self-made star has no judicial god-father or owed his meteoric rise to professional stardom to a political god-father, none of that. If any, his rise to stardom was through self-chosen mentorship where he sees the like of late Gani Fawehinmi and the living legend, Afe Babalola as compass to navigating to greatness. It is therefore not surprising today that the legal icon is becoming a multi-disciplinary field to be studied like Aare Afe Babalola, his mentor.

Like his mentor Afe Babalola who is gloriously on the march to his centenary birthday, it is everybody’s plea to God the Almighty that He will by grace consider Chief Olanipekun for same divine grace and blessing to enable him put the ice on his unwavering contributions to humanity.

•Fanoro a senior journalist is also a media and publicity consultant