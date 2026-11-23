The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a nationwide Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

The Commission disclosed this on Monday in a tweet, saying the exercise will hold from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

INEC said the exercise is designed to test BVAS functionality, assess accreditation procedures and identify possible technical issues ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

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According to the Commission, it will take place in two Polling Units in each of the 8,838 Registration Areas nationwide, totalling 17,676 polling units.

It directed the public to find the selected polling units via its website: http://inecnigeria.org.

The announcement follows disclosure on Monday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, that INEC will conduct a nationwide mock accreditation to test BVAS and upload of results to the IReV portal.

He said polling units will open by 8:30 a.m. with accreditation from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, 16 January 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, 6 February 2027, in line with the timetable released under the Electoral Act 2026 signed on 18 February 2026.