Stakeholders have cautioned media practitioners against airing/publishing any content capable of igniting crisis as the nation warms up for the 2023 general elections.

Stakeholders in their presentations at the 2023 World Radio Day themed Radio and Peace organized jointly organized by SAIEL communication and Nigerian Union of Journalists, Oyo state chapter, Ibadan on Monday noted that media has critical role to play in the sustenance of the nation’s democratic rule.

News report, according to them can increase tension or maintain conditions for peace in a given context, for instance weigh in on the rough or smooth conduct of elections, the rejection or integration of returnees, the rise of nationalistic fervour.

The chairman of SAIEL, Gbenga Bamidele admitted that radio could indeed fuel conflict.

According to him, radio can indeed fuel conflict but in reality, professional radio moderates conflict and/or tensions, preventing their escalation or bringing about reconciliation talks

In contents of distant or immediate tension, relevant programmes for independent news reporting provide the foundation for sustainable democracy and good governance by gathering evidence about what is happening, informing citizens about it in an impartial and fact based terms.

Speaking in the same vein, the state chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Demola Babalola stressed the need for the practitioners to uphold the ethics of the profession.

He said information disemination is on one the pivots stand that uphold democratic rule.





According to him, for the survival of the nation’s democratic rule, the media has a critical role to play.

In his presentation, the Vice-chairman of the union, Comrade Seye Ojo harps on the need for better condition of service for the journalists

