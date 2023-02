Israel Arogbonlo

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni has said he would be proud to see the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi emerge president.

He made the assertion in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Peter Obi is a Man I will be proud to call the President of my Country,” he wrote.

Recall Mr Macaroni had earlier called on Nigerians to be more vigilant and vote their conscience.

“I don’t know about you but Peter Obi most definitely has my vote. Dear Nigerians, please open your eyes ooo and vote your conscience. I am voting mine,” the skit maker tweeted in January.

Peter Obi is one of the leading presidential candidates aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, with growing popularity among young Nigerians who are clamouring for good governance, among others.

