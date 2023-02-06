By Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has set a new record for Nigerian music at the 65th edition of the prestigious grammy awards 2023.

The singer, who had bagged 3 nominations at the Grammy awards 2023 with her immense contribution has bagged a Grammy award in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her vocal and writing contribution on the smashing hit ‘Wait For U’ by Future featuring Drake and herself, making it her first Grammy award win after four nominations.

Meanwhile, her colleague, award-winning singer, Damini Ogbulu, known better as Burna Boy was nominated in two categories which he failed to win.

The Spaceship Entertainment frontline act and owner lost the “Best Global Album” category to Masa Takumi with the album “Sakura.” while he also lost in the “Best Global Performance” category to a collaboration by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode with the song “Bayethe.”