Stakeholders advocate better use of technology for improved healthcare in Nigeria

Consensus by experts at the launch of Evoke e-Health solutions, a mobile app to advance healthcare through telehealth, is that digital health is the way forward in ensuring healthcare and care delivery for Nigerians.

The platform was birthed as a solution during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Through high-quality telehealth technology, people can access virtual consultation and treatment to eliminate time and distance between remote patients and their providers.

The project is the vision of Dr Ifeoma Obianuzi Amadi and Dr Anthony Oketa.

Dr Amadi, speaking at Evoke e-Health solutions prelaunch in Abuja, stated that the development and implementation of telemedicine and digital health developments have a lot of advantages and bring great value for both practitioners and patients.

According to her, Evoke has a user-friendly platform and on connecting, individuals will be assessed and referred to the appropriate specialist. And in case the patient requires further assessment, arrangements can be made to travel whether locally or abroad to be reviewed by the specialist.

Speaking on the inspiration for thr initiative, she said her friend’s dad in the United States had a stroke, and there was no one around to take care of him or health services.

She said: “It offers services for bedridden patients and those in the nursing homes that can access a doctor easily. Evoke is tailored in such a way that persons in rural areas can access doctors with ease.

“An average Nigerian living in the rural area travels about 56 kilometres to the nearest health clinic. Oftentimes, the clinic is overly crowded and that person may be turned back for different reasons and told to return another day.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“With Evoke e-health, no one has to be turned away. Each patient is treated with the strictest privacy and priority. The initiative minimises the cost of travelling to see a doctor and offers high-quality medical care, regardless of the patient or physician location. It aims to eliminate time and distance factors in healthcare for remote patients by enabling real-time examination and treatment through virtual consultation.”

Dr Anthony Oketa stated that the world has gone digital and telemedicine stands to offer more to Nigerians.

He added: “With Evoke, a patient can be viewed by several specialists at the same time and that in itself is a bonus. Evoke e-Health can work in Nigeria. The insecurity and constant outbreak of diseases make it a remarkable service. With more people shopping for goods and services online, telehealth is an added advantage.”