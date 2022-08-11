15 years after, government hospital in Tede receives new lease of life

Fifteen years after, Governor Seyi Makinde has inaugurated a newly renovated and equipped General Hospital, Tede to ensure quality secondary health services at Atisbo local government in support of the drive to improve the wellbeing of people outside of the state capital.

The General Hospital in Tede was renovated and equipped by the Oyo State government through the capitation from the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency Scheme (OYSHIA).

In his address, Governor Makinde stated that healthcare delivery was the fourth pillar of his administration, following education, economy and security and the renovated and equipped General Hospital will ensure that the hospital’s catchment area is not left without a standard healthcare service.

Governor Makinde declared “if we educate our children and increase economy and security, the fourth leg of our administration is healthcare delivery. So to complete the puzzle is healthcare delivery; we don’t want people in Tede to be going to general hospitals in Saki and Iseyin.

“The facility here is standard by all requirements in the world. And in all places where OYSHIA had been renovated and equipped, I also made a personal commitment to insuring the health of 2,750 heads. To keep these places running, 1250 will also be insured in the community for the next one year.”

Dr Sola Akande, Executive Secretary, OYSHIA said to achieve universal health coverage, there has to be access to quality healthcare.

“What we are doing is in line with the vision of Gov. Seyi Makinde, who has an objective to ensure that healthcare services are available to every citizen of the state, regardless of social status or location.

“This General hospital in Tede is one of the manifestations and what OYSHIA is simply doing is to align with the direction of the government in the implementation of qualitative healthcare facilities and equipment,” he said.

The OYSHIA boss noted that the General Hospital in Tede which had been dilapidated for over 15 years and worsened by torrential rainfall over 10 years, has been brought back to life.

He commended the healthcare workers who had continued and persisted in rendering care despite the condition of the hospital before the overhaul of the facility.

Akande stated that training and retraining would be continuous in ensuring that personnel get used to the equipment provided for the hospital.

Also, Hon. Fasasi Adeagbo, Chairman of Atisbo Local Government commended Gov. Seyi Makinde for renovating and re-equipping the hospital and announced that the local government’s plan to sponsor people’s treatment through the health insurance scheme to ensure the sustainability of the hospital.





Dr Salisu Salawu, Head of General Hospital, Tede said the number of patients the general hospital attended to had increased from 200 to 250 patients to over 500 patients in the last one month and a half the hospital was given a new lease of life.