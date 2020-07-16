Solution to banditry in Zamfara is solution to banditry in Nigeria ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said that the state is the epic centre of banditry in Nigeria where all the super hubs of bandits are based because they have converted their forests as their homes.

He made the declaration when the Inspector-General of Police paid him a courtesy call at the Government House on Thursday.

A released by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa quoted the governor as saying, “bandits from this state will go to other states far away and operate, only to come back again.”

“If we really want to end the menace of banditry in Nigeria, we must give Zamfara State a special treatment in the fight against banditry because our forests are their major homes,” he added.

Matawalle, however, promised to continue supporting the Military and other security operatives in the state in order to bring the problem to an end.

“We have last week supported all the security operatives in the state with 200 brand new operational vehicles and will continue to offer our modest support so that we can deal with our problem to a logical conclusion”, Matawalle added.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu who led the team of all Security Chiefs in the Country on the visit told the Governor that they were assigned by President Muhammadu Buhari to meet with him and discuss with stakeholders the way forward in the current fight against banditry in the state.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his grave concern to the security situation, especially in the North-west of the Country. The team held a meeting behind doors.

