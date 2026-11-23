LAST week, I examined the proposed $2 billion Super Grid under the title, “Another $2 Billion Super Grid? Like Adelabu, Like Tegbe?” The article generated feedback, particularly about transmission expansion despite substantial underutilisation of current capacity. Mr Joseph Oladapo, writing from the United States, asked: “Dr. If less than 35 per cent of current generating capacity is in use, why the need for borrowing/spending $2 billion to create more capacity? Or, I didn’t get the picture right! I need an answer.”

A bigger pot

Imagine owning a cooking pot large enough to prepare food for eight people. That represents Nigeria’s reported transmission wheeling capability of 8.7 GW. In your pantry are enough raw ingredients to feed thirteen people. That represents the total installed capacity of 13.6 GW across Nigeria’s 28 grid-connected power plants. Unfortunately, equipment failures, gas shortages and other constraints leave ingredients for only four or five people. That represents roughly 4–5 GW of available generation capacity.

Now imagine someone proposing to borrow $2 billion to purchase a bigger cooking pot capable of feeding nineteen people, representing the proposed 19 GW West–East Super Grid! Would that be your immediate priority? Certainly, a bigger pot may need to be planned and acquired ahead of future demand. But where is the corresponding plan to secure enough ingredients, repair defective cooking equipment and make better use of the existing pot? Common sense demands that cooking capacity expand alongside a credible programme for increasing food availability.

Of course, Nigeria’s reported 8.7 GW transmission capability is simulation-based, reflecting modelled network conditions rather than guaranteed operational performance across every transmission corridor. Some upgrades may therefore be necessary even before generation increases substantially. Expansion must address demonstrated constraints. My forensic investigation, published in this column between August and September 2026, examined 28 grid-connected generating plants. Twenty were classified as Critical or Poor in operational availability. Together, they possessed approximately 9,896 MW of installed capacity but delivered only 2,467 MW in average available capacity.

Most Critical and Poor plants are gas-fired. Thus, grid expansion planning must be coordinated with generation recovery and a diversified energy mix, including utility-scale solar in Northern Nigeria.

Not personal attacks

Another reader questioned why I was criticising two ministers from Ibadan, my fellow Oyo State indigenes. I question policies involving scarce national resources, not personalities. Shared ethnicity or geographical origin should never exempt public officials from scrutiny. I write this column voluntarily, without remuneration, as a contribution to national development. I welcome robust national debate grounded in evidence.

Electricity is not an isolated commodity

Nigeria’s fundamental energy-policy weakness is treating electricity as though it were an isolated commodity rather than part of an integrated energy system. A national grid depends on generating plants supplied by natural gas, hydropower, solar and other energy sources. The entire electricity value chain depends on viable commercial and industrial consumers, reliable distribution infrastructure and sustainable financial arrangements.

A transmission expansion without corresponding generation recovery risks creating underutilised infrastructure. Conversely, restoring generating plants without adequate transmission and distribution capacity may leave electricity stranded. Even where electricity reaches consumers, excessive technical and commercial losses can undermine the financial sustainability of the entire system. The ultimate measure of energy-sector reform should not be megawatts announced, transmission lines constructed or loans secured. It should be the additional reliable kilowatt-hours delivered to consumers at an economically sustainable cost. Whether expanding transmission infrastructure or withdrawing fuel subsidies, the sequencing of reform matters as much as its stated objectives.

A servant’s errand

On 17 November 2026, former Minister Babatunde Fashola disclosed during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television’s Politics Today that the World Bank had warned the Buhari administration it would discontinue financing unless Nigeria removed petrol subsidies. He also cited severe debt-servicing obligations and the Petroleum Industry Act as reasons reform had become unavoidable.

His disclosure brings to mind a Yoruba proverb: “Tí a bá rán ọmọ ní iṣẹ́ ẹrú, a máa ń fi tiọmọjẹ́ ẹ.” When a freeborn child is sent on a servant’s errand, he executes it with the wisdom, dignity and discretion of a freeborn. Even under external pressure, responsible leadership demands independent judgement, not mechanical compliance.

If Fashola’s account is accurate, did the World Bank demand immediate subsidy removal without transitional safeguards, or merely the elimination of an unsustainable blanket subsidy? Nigeria’s subsidy regime was riddled with corruption, inflated consumption claims and smuggling. Reform was necessary, but its implementation required greater care. President Tinubu’s announcement on 29 May 2023 preceded adequate protection for productive energy users, exposing households, farmers, manufacturers and transport operators to sharply rising costs.

Consider a manufacturer dependent on self-generation because grid electricity is unreliable. Higher fuel prices increase production costs, while rising transportation charges make raw materials and finished products more expensive. Instead of choosing between a corrupt blanket subsidy and complete withdrawal, the Federal Government could have negotiated a phased transition incorporating the Targeted, Elastic Productive Energy Subsidy I previously proposed for commercial haulage, mass transit, agriculture and manufacturing. The World Bank may recommend reforms or attach conditions to financing, but responsibility for protecting Nigeria’s productive economy rests ultimately with its elected government. Petrol pricing, electricity reliability, industrial competitiveness and household welfare are interconnected. Nigeria needs integrated, properly sequenced energy reforms that protect economic productivity while restoring fiscal sustainability.

A Presidential Energy and Industrial Transformation Council

The sea of humanity filling Nigeria’s political campaign grounds raises a troubling question: How many of these citizens could be gainfully employed in factories, assembly plants and manufacturing enterprises if Nigeria had affordable, reliable energy and industrial policies that promote domestic production and reduce import dependence? I therefore propose a Presidential Energy and Industrial Transformation Council, comprising federal and state governments, energy regulators, electricity value-chain operators, petroleum-sector stakeholders, manufacturers, financial institutions, researchers and private investors. Anchored in the Electricity Act 2023, Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and other relevant laws, the Council should coordinate existing institutions rather than duplicate their functions. Its mandate should encompass integrated energy planning, generation recovery, infrastructure optimisation, energy-mix diversification, investment mobilisation and industrial development.

Petroleum refining is equally integral to Nigeria’s energy-industrial transformation. The Council should therefore recommend a commercially viable solution to the persistent management and operational challenges of Nigeria’s four government-owned refineries. An independent technical and financial assessment should inform decisions on professional management, concessions or strategic private-sector partnerships, all subject to measurable performance obligations and transparent accountability. The era of endless refinery rehabilitation without demonstrable returns must end.

Energy affordability must be central to its mandate. Could Nigeria achieve an unsubsidised electricity tariff of no more than ₦125 per kilowatt-hour for industrial and commercial consumers by reducing technical losses, commercial inefficiencies, financing costs and structural waste? This question requires a rigorous, integrated techno-economic assessment of generation costs, fuel supply, infrastructure, financing and system efficiency.

Where cost-reflective tariffs remain unaffordable, federal and state governments could jointly finance targeted, time-bound support for productive enterprises and vulnerable households, with local government participation where appropriate, subject to independent auditing and fiscal sustainability.

Industrial clusters, agricultural processing centres and manufacturing hubs should receive priority based on their potential to create employment, increase domestic production and strengthen economic competitiveness. The Council must establish measurable targets for electricity reliability, energy affordability, industrial productivity and employment creation.

What is the value of filling campaign grounds with millions of Nigerians if we cannot create the conditions for those same Nigerians to fill our factories and build a productive nation?