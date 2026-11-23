NO matter how hard you try, the horrors of slavery, particularly the transatlantic slave trade, cannot be forgotten. Recently, the Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) drew attention to another brutal aspect of the slave trade, calling on Arab nations, including the North African countries of Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Egypt and Tunisia, to acknowledge the historical involvement of their predecessor authorities, trading networks and institutions in the trans-Saharan slave trade and issue a formal apology to Black Africa. PeacePro conveyed this demand in a statement by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, who observed that global conversations on slavery, historical injustice and reparations would remain incomplete for as long as the centuries-long trafficking of Africans across the Sahara into North Africa and the wider Arab world receives comparatively limited recognition.

As he pointed out, historical research identifies several North African and Arab societies as destinations and beneficiaries of the trade, with enslaved Africans transported through extensive commercial networks connecting sub-Saharan Africa to North Africa and beyond. In addition, Hamzat mentioned the wider slave trading networks involving Gulf societies, particularly through the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, which contributed to the movement and exploitation of enslaved Africans. In this regard, he drew attention to historical estimates indicating that approximately 4.82 million Africans were transported across the Sahara between 650 and 1600 AD. During the 19th century alone, some 1.5 million enslaved Africans were exported through trans-Saharan routes, while a separate estimate puts the number of Africans transported through the Red Sea and Indian Ocean routes between 800 and 1600 AD at approximately 2.4 million. Naturally, these figures concern different routes and do not represent a consolidated estimate.

Although attention has all too often been focused on the West, the Arab enslavement of Black Africans is no less severe. The horrors of Arab enslavement of Black Africans have been well documented, and it is important, when talking about reparation or admission of guilt, that everything is not confined to Europe. The other countries historically involved should also own up to their involvement in the enslavement of Black Africans. The Arab slave trade contributed to the physical and psychological dislocation and despoliation of families and the appropriation of Black labour for the profit of Arab merchants. It left scars in different families and communities across Black Africa and, if only because of the untold indignities to which the victims and their families were subjected, an apology is truly called for, even as a symbolic gesture. More fundamentally, however, the economic and political factors still contributing to slavery must be dismantled. African slavery by Arab countries is actually still ongoing, and stopping this will be a powerful way of apologising.

Till this very moment, young men and women from Black Africa are still being transported to Arab countries to work as domestic workers, a vocation that is often a mere euphemism for slavery. Black African migrants face human trafficking, forced labour, torture and s3xual exploitation, abductions, enslavement and forced labour. While the exact number of Black Africans still living in conditions of slavery across Arab countries is unknown, few would doubt the claim that many Arabs still believe they are better than Black Africans, and that they treat them with utter contempt. The recent vandalism of Abeokuta Stadium during a football match by fans of Algerian club, MC Alger, bears the imprint of this belief. Thus, apart from apology for past behaviour, contemporary oppression and wickedness should also be dealt with. It should be dismantled. This means that the governments of Black African countries must step up and clean up their act. Their failure to deliver good governance is a major driver of the still-ongoing, still-persistent slavery. Many young people, some of them with first and master’s degrees, go to Arab countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia to work as maids, and they end up getting treated like slaves. This would not happen if the conditions were better at home.

In this regard, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and others have a lot to do to promote better treatment of Africans. They cannot claim to be unaware of the fact that a lot of slavery is ongoing in Libya, where most of those being enslaved are Black Africans seeking migration routes to Europe. No other people, be they white or Arab, are maltreated as Black Africans continue to be, and this is an issue that African leaders should address with candour. There is also xenophobic violence against Black Africans even within Africa itself, meaning that the problem is not only external. The past, present and future are implicated in this problem: the past left terrible scars, the present sustains exploitation, and the future will judge whether African leaders dismantled it or allowed it to continue. While the governments of Black African countries need to look inwards and address governance issues, there is much that can be done at the regional and continental levels. Black Africans have suffered evil from almost every direction, and unless that cycle is broken, even an apology will not be enough.