2027 elections: INEC raises alarm over plot to kidnap electoral workers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to intimidate, threaten and kidnap ad hoc electoral personnel ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this in Lokoja during the commission’s North Central zonal operational readiness assessment and interactive engagement with staff.

Amupitan said intelligence-driven operations had led to the arrest of suspected masterminds behind the alleged plot, adding that the suspects had been taken to court through the Department of State Services (DSS).

He warned that individuals who threaten, attack or harm electoral personnel would face the full weight of the law.

The INEC chairman also cautioned electoral officers against partisan conduct and administrative negligence, stressing that personnel who violate electoral rules would be appropriately sanctioned.

He said the credibility of the 2027 elections would largely depend on the neutrality, professionalism and commitment of electoral personnel, particularly those operating at the grassroots.

According to him, INEC is strengthening its partnership with security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to identify and tackle emerging threats before election day.

Amupitan said preparations for the 2027 elections must begin well ahead of time, noting that credible elections could not be achieved through last-minute arrangements.

He said INEC was working to strengthen logistics, technology, staff welfare and administrative processes as part of efforts to improve the conduct of the elections.

The chairman disclosed that the forthcoming election would involve more than 103 million registered voters and 176,846 polling units across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the North Central zone, comprising six states and the FCT, had a combined 15.44 million registered voters, with Kogi State accounting for 1,932,654.

Amupitan described Kogi as strategically important because of its geographical location and its borders with several states, stressing that effective logistics, security and operational preparedness in the state were crucial to the success of the elections.

He urged electoral officers to ensure that no eligible voter was disenfranchised because of administrative shortcomings or logistical failures.

On the voters’ register, the INEC chairman said the commission was addressing irregularities identified during the display of the register for claims and objections.

He assured Nigerians that the necessary corrections would be made before the final register is published on December 15, 2026.

Amupitan also identified misinformation and disinformation, including fake news and manipulated videos circulating on social media, as major threats to public confidence in the electoral process.

He therefore directed the commission’s voter education and publicity departments to intensify public enlightenment efforts, while urging citizens to verify information before sharing it.

On staff welfare, the INEC chairman said the commission had introduced the Consolidated Election Management Body Salary Structure (CEMBSS), effective January 1, 2026, to replace the conventional civil service salary structure for its workforce.

He added that an enhanced salary, hazard and field allowance package had been approved by President Bola Tinubu, with implementation awaiting cash backing.

Other measures, he said, included a 150 per cent increase in overhead allocation to state offices, improved duty tour allowances, plans for an owner-occupier housing scheme and the procurement of new operational vehicles, including 500 pickup trucks for logistics.

Amupitan charged INEC personnel to regard themselves as custodians of electoral integrity, stressing that the success of the 2027 elections would depend on their willingness to uphold the law and perform their duties without fear or favour.