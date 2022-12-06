Slot Engineering using CSR to get more women into STEM field

RECENTLY, Slot Engineering Limited, a company renown for providing engineering support services, through the women in STEM local content initiative, a part of the company’s corporate social responsiblity selected 35 female students from different schools in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, to pick the three best among them for mentorship.

STEM, is science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It is a broad term used to group together several academic disciplines. This term is typically used to address an education policy or curriculum choices in schools.

Speaking at the construction site of the gas plant being built by Slot Engineering Limited, a project of Shell Nigeria in partnership with the Oyo State Government, located off Lagos-Ibadan expressway, venue of the aptitude test for the students, Project Manager, Slot Engineering, Joy Ojukwu, noted that the motive behind the STEM initiative is to encourage female students to embrace engineering.

“The students we have here today were selected as the best in their respective schools. The aptitude test has been conducted and we are going to be awarding the three best students. The first award would be a full scholarship throughout their University education in any Nigerian University.

“The second award is a six months industrial training in any of our offices either in Port Harcourt or Lagos. The third award is three months industrial training at any of our offices.”

Ojukwu, further told the Nigerian Tribune that:”As a female engineer, and the only one on this site, I am really passionate about promoting more women in STEM field. I feel like there is a gender gap and it is predominantly a male-dominated industry.

“I believe that more women should be given the opportunity to study whatever they want to and actually engage themselves in any field. If I could have such opportunity, then I want to see more women in the boardrooms and sites. Even in Ibadan, I see women carrying cements and some other things at construction sites and I love that.

“I want to encourage other young people regardless of their age or gender, they can achieve whatever they want to. There are companies and people along the line who are willing to help.”





After the aptitude test of which was done under the supervision of the Chairman, Oluyole Local Government, Honourable Olaide Settle, Aisha Oyinkansola Abdulrahman of Bakkah Schools, Ilugunsi, Odo-Ona Elewe, Ibadan, came first, while Morayo Adedayo and Olajumoke Fatai both of Liberty Commercial Academy, Ibadan, emerged second and third respictively.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, shortly after the announcement of results, Chairman, Oluyole Local Government, Honourable Olaide Settle, said”It is a known fact that it is expected of industries sited in any environment as far as Nigeria is concerned to observe corporate social responsibilty.

“And that is what Slot Engineering Limited is doing at the moment. I want to on behalf of the entire people of Oluyole Local Government and Oyo State at large appreciate Slot Engineering for this wonderful gesture. This is the first of its kind in Oluyole Local Government and this gesture would not be taken for granted.”