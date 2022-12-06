NDE engages more unemployed youths in Construction Employment Scheme

Relentless to the pursuit of jobs provision to the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) last week, said it has recently engaged two thousand (2000) youths for training and employment in one of its numerous job creation schemes; the Artisans in Collaboration Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES).

NDE according to the information provided to journalists in Abuja by its Press and Public Relations Department Head, Israel Adekitan, revealed that recruited participants were drawn from all the States across the Federation, including FCT Abuja and the national grid.

The Directorate further explained that the ratio of the selected number of the participants is 50 persons from every senatorial zones of each State across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while the rest were obtained from the national grid. It added that the participants have gone through mandatory three months training under major construction firms in the country, and that the graduated trainees would be absorbed by the construction organisations where they were trained or empowered to be self-employed.

NDE Director General, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, gave further explanation and said that Nigeria is blessed with array of heavy and light construction industries, medium and small sizes with opportunities for the unskilled and semi-skilled unemployed Nigerians to be accommodated for gainful employment.

He noted that Artisans in Collaboration Construction Employment, is a technical Scheme, designed to equip the youths with critical skills required to earn a living in the multifaceted construction industry which include house building, rail, road, bridge construction and the rest.

“Unemployed youths, numbering about 2000 were recruited and attached to construction firms regardless of paper qualification and gender.

“Generally, they have learnt from technical supervision, overseeing the daily activities on the construction sites, planning, managing and tracking the progress on the construction projects,” he said.

The Director General, went further to explained that part of what School Leavers among the participants would learn include the use of heavy construction equipment, quick fix skills such as fixing and maintenance of door handles, door cylinders, engines, construction and installations of building frameworks including windows, walls and floors etc.

Added that “Graduates of higher learning among them are expected to develop high quality and cutting edge 2D and 3D arts and models from photos and real world objects, utilizing 3D modeling, mapping, texturing, lighting techniques and the rest.

“Among them, we hope to develop Electricians, Plumbers, Glaziers, Painters, Insulation professionals, Solar Photovoltaic Installers and the likes. NDE is synergising with firms of diverse intent and sizes including the conglomerates to fashion out jobs for the willing Nigerian youths”.

Furthermore, the Director of the Special Public Works, the Department anchoring the Scheme, said the programme is a well thought out plan to encourage and wet the appetitite of the jobless youths for the programme, the Federal Government through the NDE has provided incentives for the participants. Each of the recruited beneficiary of the scheme was paid monthly allowance enough to support transportation while the training last.

Records by the Directorate said that NDE in 2021 has created 42,500 Jobs under the Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme and Labour Based/Environmental Training and Transient Schemes.