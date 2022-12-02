 INEC tells Nigerians to pick voters cards at local govt areas from December 12

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed eligible voters who registered for the Permanent Voters Cards to pick the item, effective from Monday, December 12.

A statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the exercise would terminate in all the 774 Local Government Areas on January 22.

“The commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 registration areas/wards from Friday, 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023. Those that are unable to collect their PVCs at the local government offices of the commission can do so at the registration areas/electoral wards. After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the commission until 22nd January 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m, daily, including Saturdays and Sundays. “

Okoye further disclosed that “all the RECs and Electoral Officers (EOs) have been directed to convene a meeting with the critical stakeholders in their states and local government areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organisations and the media to brief them on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs in order to sensitise the public and ensure seamless exercise.

“Similarly, RECs and EOs have also been directed to set up help desks to assist registrants with complaints about their PVCs or with the PVC collection procedure for immediate redress.”

The commission thanked Nigerians for their patience and understanding, “especially those who registered as voters or applied for transfer/replacement of their cards from January to July 2022. In making the cards available for collection, the commission is also working to ensure that the process is simple and hitch-free for Nigerians.”