Property firm partners Lagos on real estate marketplace confab

Luxury property development company, the Address Homes, has thrown its weight behind the third Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition being put together by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).

According to the company, the partnership formed part of the contribution to the growth of the real estate sector in Nigeria.

The event, which Governor BabajideSanwo-olu will declare open, comes in the form of a Town Hall meeting with the theme: “The Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets – Mitigating Potential Risks,”

It has been scheduled between Tuesday and Wednesday this week at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Expected at the event are seasoned speakers, who will be deliberating on potential risks in real estate transactions, laws that protect Real investment transactions, policies and guidelines about the state’s real estate sector.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had on 7th of February, 2022, signed into law the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) bill in the bid to regulate, sanitise, protect individuals from illegal real estate transactions and fraudulent persons/organisations, monitor the activities of real estate transactions and ensure real estate transactions in the state conform to global best practices.

In a statement by The Address Homes, in view of its strategic role in the overall real estate business as a leading real estate company engaged in the acquisition, development and management of luxurious contemporary homes across Nigeria, it is supporting the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the agency in charge of the conference and exhibition to curb unscrupulous practices and promote global best practices and investment opportunities in the sector.

Speaking about the conference, Marketing Manager, The Address Homes,MrSegunOgunbiyi, said: “The partnership between Address Homes and Lagos State Government will further propel the already existing collaboration to promote integrity, professionalism, customer satisfaction and safety in real estate industry in Nigeria.”

Apart from its sponsorship role at the conference, The Address Homes will also be a major exhibitor, showcasing real estate development with a combination of high-class contemporary architectural design and high-level finishes with respect to designs and styles that meet consumer passion, taste and comfort.

With its pragmatic approach to solving problems and prioritizing customers’ specific needs in real estate in Nigeria, Ogunbiyi said The Address Homes has continued to change the face of real estate development in Nigeria by delivering homes that combine high-class contemporary architectural design with high-level finishes as they are highly diversified with respect to design and styles.

“From its inception, The Address Homes has made the policy of building the best homes at the most economical prices throughout Nigeria, thus delivering optimum value for money,” he said.

Some of the company’s projects include The Luxuria, on Alexander Road, Dan on Banana Road, Ikoyi, Osapa London in Lekki

It has also extended construction to Ikeja, GRA and Keffi Street, Ikoyi.