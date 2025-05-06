Six Delta Reps members defect to APC

….as 2 Enugu LP Defect To PDP

Six members of the House of Representatives under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from Delta State on Tuesday formally defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Labour Party (LP), also lost two of its members from Enugu State to the PDP.

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, announced their defections at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The six members from Delta State as announced by the Speaker are: Victor Nwokolo, Julius Pondi, Thomas Ereyitomi, Nicholas Mutual, Ukodhiko Jonathan, and Nnamdi Ezechi.

In their individual letters of resignation read by the Speaker, the lawmakers cited unresolved party crisis and parallel leadership in the state and decided to quit after due consultations

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori and the former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, recently dumped the Party for the APC.

Additionally, two members from Enugu State under the umbrella of the LP also defected from the party to the PDP.

The affected federal lawmakers are Mark Obetta and Denis Agbo.

