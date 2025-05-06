Reps to parley Senate to restore democratic order in Rivers — Speaker Abbas

… Unhappy over recurring insecurity ravaging nationwide

…To hold Citizens’ Engagement, Media Roundtable in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday unveiled plans to resolve the lingering political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Abbas, who gave the assurance while welcoming his Colleagues from the Easter and Sallah recess, underscored the need to support the restoration of democratic order in the State.

He observed that the resolution on the proclamation of emergency rule in the oil-producing state was a demonstration of the House’s unwavering fidelity to the Constitution and swift response to the political unrest in Rivers State.

“Following the President’s transmission of a Proclamation of a State of Emergency, the House acted in accordance with Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to endorse the measure. Subsequently, we inaugurated a 21-member Ad-hoc Committee, led by the Leader of the House, to exercise oversight of the caretaker administration and safeguard democratic accountability in the state.

“That Committee has since commenced its engagement with stakeholders on the ground.

“In the coming weeks, we shall work with the Senate to constitute a high-level Committee on Reconciliation, comprising respected national figures, to facilitate dialogue, promote peace, and support the restoration of democratic order in Rivers State and other conflict-affected regions,” he said.

He, however, expressed grave concern over the recurring cases of insecurity ravaging the country, while the House was on recess.

“Honourable colleagues, as we engage in vital initiatives, it’s important to acknowledge the challenges facing our nation. Sadly, our recess was marked by distressing events, including unjustified killings in Borno, Plateau, Benue, and Kwara States.

“The resurgence of terrorist attacks in the North-East, particularly a deadly bombing near Gamboru, has claimed many civilian lives. At the same time, communal clashes in Plateau State have also resulted in fatalities.

“The House unequivocally condemns these attacks on innocent citizens. We acknowledge the need for renewed investment in security intelligence, surveillance technology, and inter-agency coordination.

“On behalf of the House, I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urge our security agencies to not only bring the perpetrators to justice but also to redouble efforts to prevent further violence.

“On the economic front, the International Monetary Fund concluded its 2025 Article IV consultation in Abuja. The Fund acknowledged Nigeria’s progress in discontinuing Central Bank deficit financing and ending fuel subsidies, measures that reflect growing fiscal discipline. However, it also called for sustained efforts to curb inflation and bolster external reserves. As a legislative body, we shall ensure our appropriation and oversight processes reinforce these macroeconomic objectives.

“Environmental forecasts indicate that over thirty states face severe flooding during the upcoming rainy season. In anticipation, I call on all relevant Committees of the House to work with the Executive branch to review the country’s emergency preparedness, propose mitigation strategies, and provide oversight over legislative frameworks on disaster risk management and climate resilience.

“As we prepare to address these immediate environmental challenges, we must also focus on our longer-term legislative priorities. One such priority is the ongoing work of the House Committee on the Review of the Constitution.

“This Committee has been diligently engaging stakeholders across the country and is expected to achieve substantial progress in the months ahead. Our goal remains clear. We aim to commence and complete the constitutional amendment process in good time, with broad consensus and outcomes that reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

“In addition, we must now move decisively to expedite the consideration and passage of critical bills that directly affect Nigerians’ stability, prosperity, and well-being. Key among these is the much-anticipated electoral reform bill, which is fundamental to strengthening our democratic processes.

“Furthermore, we must also prioritise legislation in areas that impact the lives of all Nigerians, including unemployment, poverty alleviation, fiscal reform, healthcare, education, and security.

“As we prepare to mark the second anniversary of the 10th House of Representatives, I wish to inform this House that the coming weeks will be exceptionally busy with a series of carefully curated engagements aimed at celebrating our progress, showcasing institutional reforms, and reinforcing the connection between the Legislature and the Nigerian people.

“Key among these is the Public Policy Dialogue scheduled for 12 May in Abuja. In June, we shall host a Citizens’ Engagement and Media Roundtable in Abuja and zonal media engagements in Kaduna and Lagos, respectively. The House Open Week, scheduled for 1st to 4th July, will provide further platforms for engagement and transparency.

“In continuation of our efforts to strengthen public communication, a Live Media Chat on the activities of the House will also feature prominently during the anniversary week. This will enable the leadership to speak directly to Nigerians about our legislative priorities, performance, and aspirations, while receiving direct feedback from the citizens we serve,” he said.

