Labour Party will lose elected officials in 2027 — APC Chieftain

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Gubernatorial Aspirant in Anambra state, Valentine Ozigbo has said that the Labour party would lose a large number of her elected officials come 2027.

The former member of the Labour Party and close associate of the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the reated 2023 general election said he parted ways with the Labour party for irreconcilable leadership tussles.

Chief Valentine Ozigbo was a guest on Arise Morning show where he shared his thoughts on Tuesday

He said the party dipped into leadership tussles that made it unattractive for him to make his political investments which has currently been justified following the Supreme Court Judgement.

Ozigbo insisted that the fall out of the judgemental and the seeming back and forth among its stakeholders was a matter of concern to serious aspirants bound by time as him.

He said, “I have made my case that, unfortunately, it is almost in its dying days, and over time, people are going to see this.

“You can see how a lot of people are leaving the party, and there is hardly any elected member of the party that I have spoken to that is intending to run for his re-election under the same platform.

“So, Labour Party, for me, is in the past.

“It is not without justification. And I would like not to be brushed with every other person making their movement. People move for different reasons.

“I am totally disenchanted with how Labour has evolved over time after the 2023 general elections.

“I played my own active role to see that we stopped the bleeding. We lost every election. And the leadership issue continued. And there were litigation issues.

“Such that it would not have even made sense for anybody to want to run under Labour Party.

“For instance, if I started the process with Julius Abure (faction) as an aspirant in Labour Party, and the Supreme Court sacked Abure. Like we are seeing now.

“Then everything we would have done, would have been null and void. So it would not make sense for me.

“Who would want to rescue a number of people. To waste my time in a party with that level of uncertainty. And this is part of the reason I have given, why I had to leave Labour Party.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE