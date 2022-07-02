Dear children, when last did you stay by your parents to give moral support while doing house chores?

If it is not in your habit, it is not too late to show your parents you care for them. Nothing stops you from being of help, especially when you are not reading or doing assignments.

These tips will go a long way to guiding you.

-Run errands for them without frowning your face.

-Commend their efforts while doing chores by saying “well done sir/ma.” This strengthens parents a lot.

-In addition, ask what or how you could be of help to them.

-Answer once you are called. It is not a good attitude to answer your parents’ or elders’ call after two or three times.

-Tell them of the good things they have been doing with words of gratitude and prayers.

These help parents do more.





