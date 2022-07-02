Result of laziness

Dear children, your examinations are approaching, I want you to read this story and learn a lesson that will help you. I wish you success.

There were four friends who hated studying. They partied all night before their exams and planned to skip the test by lying to the professor. So they went to the dean and told him that they attended a wedding the previous night and on their way back, they had a flat tire. They said that they had to push the car all the way back, as they did not have a spare tire. Hence, they were not in a position to write the exam.

The dean listened and agreed to let them take the test on a later date. Happy that they got a second chance, the four friends studied hard and were ready for the exam. On exam day, the dean asked the students to sit in separate classrooms, which the students agreed to.

The examination paper had only two questions, for a total of 100 marks. The questions were:

Your name:

Which tire of the car burst: a) Front left b) Front right c) Rear left d) Rear right

Moral: You may be smart, but there are people smarter than you in the world.

