The Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has commended Moneypoint, a tech financial firm, over its reach into rural areas, thereby enabling financial inclusion for many Nigerians.

Speaking on Friday at the official commissioning of the Moneypoint Northern Regional office in Abuja, Shettima said the structure would further improve financial and economic inclusion.

Represented at the event by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, he explained that the commissioning of the new headquarters aimed to transition from mere financial access to meaningful economic opportunity for Nigerians.

“The initiative aligns with federal priorities regarding agricultural development, small and medium enterprise (SME) support, and affordable financing”.

Shettima stated that financial inclusion entailed moving beyond basic account access to enabling secure saving, confident transactions and asset building.

He explained that financial inclusion also meant prioritising underserved groups, including women entrepreneurs, youth, rural households and businesses far from commercial centres.

“Combining digital speed with face-to-face assistance to ensure customers can resolve complaints without requiring advanced financial expertise has brought many Nigerians into the financial net”

The Vice-President placed emphasis on integrating financial services into the agricultural value chain to strengthen food production and rural incomes.

“Providing tailored financing for farmers (inputs/working capital), aggregators (purchasing produce), processors (equipment/storage), and transporters.

“Ensuring repayment schedules align with harvest cycles and recognizing risks like weather and market volatility. Utilizing tools like MoneyBook to help business owners manage cash flows, separate household from business funds, and maintain proper records for creditworthiness.

“To sustain growth, the institution must prioritize trust, transparency, and measurable impact through responsible innovation implementing robust protections against fraud and providing customer education on safeguarding account credentials” he stated.

The Vice-President noted that small businesses required affordable financing with sustainable interest rates, fees and repayment periods.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions and the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Digital and Electronic Banking attended the event.