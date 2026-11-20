The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and skills development, with 7,000 beneficiaries of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme in Lagos State expected to receive starter kits to enable them to establish businesses and become self-reliant.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, stated this on Friday in Lagos at the graduation and starter kit handover ceremony for beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s TVET initiative, held at the Federal Technical College, Yaba.

Alausa said the initiative reflected President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to equipping Nigerian youths with practical, industry-relevant skills to promote entrepreneurship, economic self-reliance and national productivity.

He explained that the distribution of starter kits was designed to bridge the gap between skills acquisition and economic opportunities by providing graduates with the necessary tools to establish businesses, secure employment and create jobs.

The minister disclosed that 87,701 trainees had successfully completed the first cohort of the programme nationwide, covering various trades, including welding and fabrication, electrical installation, automobile mechanics, solar photovoltaic installation, fashion design, hospitality, ICT, agriculture, leatherwork and beauty therapy.

He further revealed that the programme had received 1.49 million applications for the second cohort, with 150,000 learners admitted into accredited training centres across the country.

According to him, the growing interest in the initiative underscores the increasing demand for practical skills and alternative pathways to employment and entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths.

Alausa clarified that the distribution of starter kits was being conducted in phases, following assessment, verification and documentation to ensure transparency and accountability.

He explained that completion of training, certification and eligibility for starter-kit support were separate stages of the programme, adding that beneficiaries in certain agricultural and livestock-related trades would receive monetary support to establish their businesses where conventional starter kits were not readily available.

The minister urged the graduates to deploy the equipment responsibly, maintain professional standards, observe safety requirements and continually improve their competencies.

He also encouraged them to expand their businesses beyond individual practice into sustainable enterprises capable of creating employment opportunities for others.

Earlier, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr Folake Olatunji-David, represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education, Mrs P.O. Ogungbemi, described the ceremony as a significant milestone in repositioning technical and vocational education as a driver of youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

She commended the Minister of Education and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, for prioritising TVET under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Olatunji-David noted that the programme was designed to bridge the gap between academic qualifications and labour-market demands by equipping young Nigerians with certified competencies to become skilled professionals and job creators.

She urged the beneficiaries to embrace innovation, uphold professionalism and maximise the opportunities provided by the initiative.

Two beneficiaries, Feyisayo Onafowokan, a leatherwork and shoemaking trainee, and Mr Femi White of Femi White Welding and Fabrication, commended the Federal Government for the programme.

Onafowokan, a single mother, described the initiative as life-changing, saying it had renewed her hope and provided her with an opportunity to acquire practical skills and build a sustainable livelihood.

Similarly, White described the programme as timely and impactful, stressing the importance of vocational skills in promoting economic independence and contributing to national development.

Alausa commended the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), training centres, instructors, assessors and development partners, including GIZ and UNESCO, for their contributions to the programme.

He also urged state governments, community leaders and private-sector organisations to support the graduates through mentorship, employment opportunities and enterprise development.

The minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening technical and vocational education through quality training, competency-based assessment, recognised certification, industry partnerships and entrepreneurship support.

He stressed that the success of the initiative would ultimately be measured by the number of graduates who secure employment, establish sustainable businesses, improve their earnings and create opportunities for others.