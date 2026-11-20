Governorship candidate Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi has unveiled a comprehensive “3.0” governance blueprint before the University of Ibadan (UI) senior staff community, pledging to place academia at the centre of policy formulation, treat fibre-optic internet as core public infrastructure alongside roads, and deploy captive power across critical sectors in Oyo State.

Addressing the gathering in Ibadan, Adekanmbi said his administration’s core mission would be translating Oyo State’s vast institutional, human and agricultural assets into measurable economic growth.

“What we have is size and competencies to include tertiary institutions, to include agriculture, to include a young and healthy workforce,” Adekanmbi said. “So, our problem is how do we convert that size and resources into scale and into wealth. That is our challenge. So, that’s where the tertiary institutions come in.”

Adekanmbi proposed embedding researchers and university departments directly into the governance and monitoring architecture of the state, including sitting on the boards of tech hubs and public initiatives, rather than keeping academia on the sidelines.

“Academia will bring their ideas for policy formulation, regulation, then implementation will go to… ministries with tertiary institutions,” he explained, adding that departments and agencies would handle execution while “academia can monitor as well.”

Citing the University of Ibadan’s Computer Science and Local Government Studies departments, he outlined a rapid-development model to track governance across Oyo State’s 33 local government areas and their wards.

“Spec it, get some of our young brains, tech. Build it in Computer Science, University of Ibadan. Demo it for me in two weeks—not more than two weeks. And then UI is carried along as well,” he said.

On education, Adekanmbi said his “3.0” agenda would build on the digitalisation and school infrastructure gains of the Seyi Makinde administration, such as teacher tablets, curriculum upgrades and school furniture, by shifting strongly towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and upgrading teacher capacity.

“For you to teach STEM properly, you must actually… your capacity must actually be upgraded. So we are doing that,” he noted.

He stressed that digital learning in rural and urban schools could not succeed without connectivity and reliable electricity, pledging to treat fibre-optic broadband as a foundational public utility.

“Under 3.0 in our manifesto, we have fiber as infrastructure the same as roads,” Adekanmbi stated. “Because if I’m saying I want a smart board and I want to download my STEM curricula and I cannot get fiber, it’s a waste of time. It’s just a piece of TV that will never see action.”

“At the same time, I’m going to put captive power to it. So we are putting captive power in five areas you know, like health areas, agricultural processing areas, educational areas. So everything hangs together under 3.0 so that we can enhance capacity,” he added.

Framing his candidacy around institutional continuity, Adekanmbi credited Governor Seyi Makinde with laying a strong foundation across security, health insurance segmentation and foreign direct investment.

“Seyi Makinde has built a strong foundation for us to build upon,” he said, pointing to over $165 million in foreign direct investment attracted into Nigeria, Oyo State’s third-place national ranking in ease of doing business, the Ladoke Akintola Airport upgrade, special agricultural processing zones and participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Urging residents to take advantage of emerging industrial clusters across the state, he warned against complacency: “If you don’t shine your eyes, you’ll be busy criticizing Seyi Makinde and talking and talking, and the world will pass you by. The opportunities are there; it’s for you to open your eyes and see them.”

Speaking on his platform, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and his relationship with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adekanmbi rejected political animosity in favour of healthy competition.

“There’s no argument, there’s no animosity. My only [request] is that: give us a level playing ground, give us a platform like I’m doing today, showcase what you have. So I love you PDP; we meet on the field,” he said.

Responding to questions on rural infrastructure, mining and security, Adekanmbi pledged to construct 100 kilometres of rural roads in the second year of his administration, alongside the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), to ease farm-to-market movement.

He also announced plans to recruit 4,000 additional Amotekun personnel, backed by 300 patrol vehicles and 200 motorcycles, deploy proximity policing with traditional rulers and establish a mandatory register for artisanal miners to curb illegal mining and insecurity in border communities.

On sports and cultural development, the former Commissioner for Finance said his government would expand sports beyond traditional football clubs into boxing, athletics and weightlifting, backed by local-government-driven sports scholarships tied to academic performance, while cataloguing and promoting Oyo State’s cultural heritage sites.

“Guess what? I have a consultancy background, so it’s not theoretical for me,” Adekanmbi told the senior staff. “These are things we do from inception to implementation, to follow-through, to continuous feedback and improvement.”