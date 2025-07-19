Senate LP Caucus cautions Okpebholo over attack on Peter Obi

Senators on the platform of the Labour Party have dismissed the remarks attributed to Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, which cautioned Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from visiting Edo State without notifying him officially.

The Senate LP Caucus dismissed Governor Okpebholo’s outburst as a show of executive rascality.

The LP Senate Caucus, in a statement issued last night and jointly signed by Senators Victor Umeh, Ireti Kingibe, Ezea Okey, and Tony Nwoye, claimed the declaration by Governor Okpebholo that Peter Obi’s security was not guaranteed in the South-South state was a threat to life.

While the lawmakers urged “the Inspector General of Police and The Director General, Department of State Services to take note of this threat,” they noted that the Constitution accords the LP candidate Freedom of Movement and expression like all Nigerian citizens, and it should not be “curtailed by sheer Executive lawlessness and impudence.”

The statement reads: “The attention of the Labour Party Senate Caucus has been drawn to the disturbing and shocking statement of threat made by the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo openly threatening the life of Mr Peter Obi that his security will not be guaranteed if Peter Obi ever visited Edo State again without obtaining permission from the the Governor, Monday Okpebholo. Mr Peter Obi’s only “sin” was his recent visit to Edo State and donating #15 million to a nursing school in Edo.

“We wish to remind the Executive Governor of Edo State that section 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, provides for Freedom of Movement and expression for all Nigerian citizens. Mr Peter Obi is a citizen of Nigeria, and his movement is guaranteed and should not be curtailed by sheer Executive lawlessness and impudence.

“As a champion of democracy, nation-building and sustainable development, Mr Peter Obi deserves protection and support from the law and all who share the vision for a better Nigeria.

“We humbly urge the Executive Governor of Edo State to quickly withdraw this unguarded statement threatening Mr Peter Obi’s life, freedom of movement, and personal security and tender an unreserved apology to all Nigerians for violating the Nigerian Constitution, which he swore to uphold.

“We implore and urge the Inspector General of Police and the Director General, Department of State Services, to take note of this threat.

“The Nigeria of this century cannot afford to condone executive rascality and abuse of office by public officers for the peace and harmony of this our dear Country, Nigeria.“