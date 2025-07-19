Anambra guber: I was shot in Abuja — PDP’s Ezenwafor

Chief Jude Ezenwafor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2025 Anambra State election, was shot by unknown gunmen in Abuja’s Wuse 2 area on Friday night.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered.

Ezenwafor described the incident as a “near-death experience”, adding that he is currently in an undisclosed hospital.

“I’m currently in the hospital. The doctors are making efforts to operate me so that they can pull out bullets from my body,” he faintly said.

Two other individuals accompanying him were also shot in Abuja and are receiving medical attention.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the police have yet to issue an official statement.

Efforts by our correspondent to reach the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command proved futile, as the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.