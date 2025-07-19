Peter Obi must not be harmed anywhere in Nigeria, LP Reps Caucus warns

The Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the recent open threat to the life and security of Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the party, by the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, describing the action as outrageous, shocking, uncouth and disappointing.

At a public event on Friday, July 18, Governor Okpebholo warned that Peter Obi should not visit Edo State without prior permission and security clearance, warning that his safety cannot be guaranteed otherwise.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped N1.5 million(sic)…₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” said the governor.

The LP caucus emphasized that Mr. Peter Obi, like any other Nigerian citizen, has “the constitutional right to visit any part of the country without fear of molestation, threat to life, or harm, as guaranteed under a democratic system.”

The LP lawmakers, in a statement by their leader, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, issued in Awka, strongly rebuked Governor Okpebholo, describing his remarks as “Uncivil, unconstitutional, undemocratic, and unbecoming of a public servant in such a high office.

ALSO READ: Anambra council chairman lists achievements in one year

“Mr. Peter Obi’s philanthropic efforts nationwide embody his humanity and empathy for the people, transcending political affiliations, ethnicity, and other divides. Rather than being vilified or incited against, he should be commended for supporting human capital development in the nation. As a champion of democracy, nation-building, and sustainable development, Peter Obi deserves protection and support from all who share these values.”

Rep Ogene further stated, ‘It’s bewildering to hear such an outrageous outburst from a state governor, particularly one with a background as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The level of conduct, reasoning, and delivery displayed is shocking, especially from a supposedly democratically elected official and chief security officer of a state.

“What manner of example do we set for the younger generation, especially as regards public conduct, civility, respect for human rights and the rule of law, as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? How do we fight violence in the land, if as leaders we openly encourage intolerance, bigotry and anti-democratic tendencies, like the Edo State governor has publicly exhibited?

“If Governor Okpebholo could make such inflammatory remarks in a public setting, one wonders what kind of inciteful rhetoric he might be using behind closed doors against opposition party members or perceived enemies of his party.

“Politics ought not be a game of life or death. And no one deserves to be harmed on account of his or her political beliefs or association. Politics of bitterness, pettiness and violence should never be encouraged in a democracy, or by people that claim to be democrats.

“It is instructive that Governor Okpebholo uttered his infamous and satanic verses against Peter Obi at the defection ceremony of Hon. Marcus Onobun, a House of Representatives member who he had only days before threatened with the demolition of his house, for allegedly harbouring cultists.

“It would be interesting to ask Governor Okpebholo if he would still go ahead to pull down Hon. Onobun’s country home – which he had marked for demolition – now that he has forcefully coerced him into his political party?

“In fact, it is only in these climes that a governor would glibly boast about insecurity in his state, as well as lie about the death of citizens, without providing any shred of evidence.

“We, therefore, urge President Bola Tinubu to call the Edo State governor to order. And hasten to warn that no harm should come to our leader, Peter Obi, anywhere in Nigeria or beyond. The other day, it was Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state; today it is Okpebholo of Edo. If the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, thinks it can use scaremongering to halt the ever-growing popularity of Mr. Peter Obi, they better think again.

“Ensuring the security of lives and property is a fundamental responsibility of government, and Nigeria should be no exception,” Rep Ogene said.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE